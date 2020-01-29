Samsung Galaxy A51 launched in India: Price, specifications

tech

Updated: Jan 29, 2020 16:25 IST

Samsung on Wednesday launched its first Galaxy A-series phone in India this year. Samsung Galaxy A51 is priced at Rs 23,999 for the base model. Samsung had first launched the Galaxy A51 in Vietnam last month along with the Galaxy A71. There is no word on the launch of Galaxy A71 in India as yet.

Galaxy A51 will go on sale in India from January 31 across retail stores, Samsung Opera House, Samsung e-shop and online platforms. The smartphone comes in black, white and blue ‘Prism Crush’ colours. Galaxy A51 is available in another storage variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage but only the base model will go on sale for now. There is one offer on the Galaxy A51 where Amazon Pay customers can get 5% cashback.

In terms of specifications, Galaxy A51 features a 6.5-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED display with an Infity-O cutout. Under the hood of the phone runs in-house Exynos 9611 processor clocked at 2.3GHz. The smartphone comes with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of built-in storage. There’s also a microSD card slot for storage expansion.

In the photography department, Samsung Galaxy A51 sports a quad camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor, 5-megapixel macro lens, 12-megapixel wide-angle lens and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. It houses a 32-megapixel front camera for selfies.

The smartphone is fuelled by a 4,000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging. It also has an in-display fingerprint sensor along with face unlock. Samsung has also introduced four ‘Make for India’ features on the Galaxy A51. Useful cards categorises the SMS inbox with visual cards for messages with reminders and offers. Multilingual typing will identify the language being typed on and suggest words accordingly.

Galaxy A51 also features ‘Finder’ which is essentially a smarter search tool for finding app content on the phone. The Finder tool shows search results for entertainment, e-commerce, food and travel apps. Galaxy A51 also comes with a ‘Smart Crop’ feature which automatically crops out the most important part of the image from screenshots.