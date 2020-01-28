Samsung Galaxy A51 launching in India on January 29

tech

Updated: Jan 28, 2020 12:18 IST

Samsung just launched the Galaxy Note 10 Lite and Galaxy S10 Lite in India. The company is now slated to launch its first Galaxy A-series phone, Galaxy A51 this year. Samsung Galaxy A51 is scheduled to launch in India on January 29. The smartphone was first unveiled in December, 2019 in Vietnam along with the Galaxy A71.

Samsung announced the launch of Galaxy A51 on Twitter and a micro site for the phone is also up. The micro site URL as spotted by Gadgets 360 mentions “a5171” hinting at the possibility of Galaxy A71 launching as well. But Samsung hasn’t confirmed on the launch of Galaxy A71 as yet. The Galaxy A51 will most likely sit in the mid-range category. In Vietnam, Galaxy A51 is priced at 7,990,000 VND which translates to roughly Rs 24,300.

Galaxy A51 would be an upgrade over the Galaxy A50s which is priced in India at Rs 21,999. In terms of specifications, Galaxy A51 features a 6.5-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED display with an Infity-O cutout. The smartphone runs on in-house Exynos 9611 processor clocked at 2.3GHz. It comes with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of built-in storage. There’s also a microSD card slot for storage expansion.

For photography, Samsung Galaxy A51 sports a quad camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor, 5-megapixel macro lens, 12-megapixel wide-angle lens and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. Up front there’s a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

Galaxy A51 is fuelled by a 4,000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging. It also has an in-display fingerprint sensor. Colour options for the Galaxy A51 include black, white and ‘Green Crush’.