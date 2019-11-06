e-paper
Wednesday, Nov 06, 2019

Samsung Galaxy A51 leak reveals 48MP quad camera, One UI 2.0 with Android 10

tech Updated: Nov 06, 2019 12:53 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Samsung Galaxy A50s successor to launch soon.(Samsung)
         

Galaxy A51 is set to be Samsung’s next Galaxy A-series smartphone. Ahead of its official launch, the smartphone has already been leaked. Samsung Galaxy A51 has been spotted on benchmarking website Geekbench along with its specifications spilled by leaksters.

Samsung Galaxy A51 key specifications have been revealed ahead of its official launch.

In the Galaxy A50 range Samsung has so far launched two phones, Galaxy A50s and Galaxy A50 which retail at starting prices of Rs 20,999 and Rs 18,490 respectively. The upcoming Galaxy A51 is said to feature a design similar to the Galaxy A50s. This means that one can expect a U-shaped notch and a slimmer design.

There is no word on when Samsung will launch the Galaxy A51 but it is expected to happen very soon considering the number of leaks around it. Leaks also suggest the Galaxy A51 is already in production at the Samsung facility in Greater Noida. All this hints at an imminent launch for the Galaxy A51.

In terms of specifications, Galaxy A51 could feature a 6.5-inch Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display. The smartphone is expected to house a 48-megapixel primary camera and a 32-megapixel selfie camera. Some reports suggest Samsung could bump it to a quad-camera setup featuring a 12-megapixel wide-angle lens, 12-megapixel telephoto lens and a 5-megapixel depth sensor.

Connectivity options on the Galaxy A51 include a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The smartphone is also said to offer a microSD card slot for further storage expansion. More expected features on the Galaxy A51 include a 4,000mAh battery and One UI 2.0 based on Android 10.

(At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.)

