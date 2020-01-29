Samsung Galaxy A51 to launch in India today: Check out the expected specs, price

tech

Samsung is all set to launch its mid-budget Galaxy A51 in India today. The phone is the successor to last year’s Galaxy A50 smartphone and it was launched alongside Galaxy A71 in Vietnam last month.

Samsung announced the launch of Galaxy A51 smartphone via a post on Twitter two days back. The post also contains a link to a microsite that highlights the key areas in which we expect to see an improvement in the upcoming Galaxy A51 smartphone. Interestingly, the microsite contains ‘a51a71’ in the URL indicating that the company could also launch the Galaxy A71 smartphone alongside the Galaxy A51. We will have to wait till the company launches the phone to say anything with certainty.

Samsung Galaxy A51 specs

As far as the Galaxy A51 is concerned, the phone features a 6.5-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED display with center-mounted punch-hole camera. It is powered by Exynos 9611 processor and it runs on Android 10-based One UI 2.0. It sports up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space. The phone internal memory can be expanded further using a microSD card of up to 512GB storage space.

As far as the cameras are concerned, the Galaxy A51 comes with a quad rear camera setup consisting of a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel macro sensor, a 12-megapixel wide-angle sensor, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, the phone has a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

In the battery department, the Galaxy A51 gets a 4,000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy A51 expected specs

The Samsung Galaxy A51 was launched in Vietnam for 7,990,000 VND (Rs 24,300 approximately). In India, it is expected to be priced below Rs 25,000.