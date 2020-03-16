e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 16, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Tech / Samsung Galaxy A6 2018, Galaxy A7 2018, Galaxy A80 get Android 10 update

Samsung Galaxy A6 2018, Galaxy A7 2018, Galaxy A80 get Android 10 update

The new update brings Dark Mode, new navigation gestures and new UI, along with other Android 10 and One UI 2.0 niceties.

tech Updated: Mar 16, 2020 17:16 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
Samsung rolls out Android 10 update for 3 more smartphones
Samsung rolls out Android 10 update for 3 more smartphones(Reuters)
         

South Korean tech giant Samsung after rolling out Android 10 update for Galaxy M40 and Galaxy A70s, has now started updating three more smartphones - Galaxy A6 (2018), Galaxy A7 (2018), and Galaxy A80.

The Android 10 update for the Galaxy A7 (2018) is currently seeding in India, while the updates for Galaxy A6 (2018) and Galaxy A80 are rolling in France, GSMArena reported on Saturday.

The Android 10 update for the Galaxy A7 (2018) sports version number A750FXXU4CTBC and weighs around 1.3GB in size.

As per report, the new firmware also bumps up the Android security patch level on the smartphone to March 1, 2020. The update also brings in Dark Mode, new navigation gestures and new UI, along with other Android 10 and One UI 2.0 niceties.

The Galaxy A6 (2018) gets Android 10 with build number A600FNXXU5CTB9 and March 2020 Android security patch.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy A80, it gets the latest version of Android with One UI 2.0 and firmware version A805FXXU4BTC3.

tags
top news
‘Yes Bank moratorium to be lifted on March 18 at 6 pm’: RBI governor
‘Yes Bank moratorium to be lifted on March 18 at 6 pm’: RBI governor
LIVE: Mumbai’s Siddhivinayak Temple closed for devotees till further notice
LIVE: Mumbai’s Siddhivinayak Temple closed for devotees till further notice
Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor’s ED custody extended till March 20
Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor’s ED custody extended till March 20
SC dismisses 2012 Delhi gang rape convict’s plea against ex-lawyer
SC dismisses 2012 Delhi gang rape convict’s plea against ex-lawyer
BJP rushes to Supreme Court over MP crisis, says horse trading at its peak
BJP rushes to Supreme Court over MP crisis, says horse trading at its peak
2020 Hyundai Creta launched at ₹9.99 lakh, takes aim at Kia Seltos, MG Hector
2020 Hyundai Creta launched at ₹9.99 lakh, takes aim at Kia Seltos, MG Hector
Motorola Razr foldable phone launched in India, priced at Rs 1,24,999
Motorola Razr foldable phone launched in India, priced at Rs 1,24,999
Ex-AUS player rates IPL and PSL on a scale of 1-10, points out difference
Ex-AUS player rates IPL and PSL on a scale of 1-10, points out difference
trending topics
Yes BankRana KapoorSensexKareena KapoorDeepika PadukoneCoronavirusUPSEEGoogle on Cornonavirus

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech