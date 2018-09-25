Samsung Galaxy A7 2018 launched with three cameras on the back, side fingerprint sensor

Samsung on Tuesday launched its first triple-camera smartphone in India. The 2018 rendition of Galaxy A7 comes with three cameras at the rear. The smartphone is available in two variants, 4GB + 64GB and 6GB+ 128GB, priced at Rs 23,990 and Rs 28,990 respectively.

The phone is available in three blue, black and gold colour options. Galaxy A7 will be first available through Flipkart and Samsung’s stores on September 27 and September 28. The phone will be available across all channels from September 29.

The highlight of Galaxy A7 is a triple-camera setup includes a 24-megapixel autofocus sensor with f/1.7 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor with f/2.4 aperture, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture. The smartphone features a 24-megapixel with f/2.0 aperture and LED flash for selfies.

Samsung Galaxy A7 specifications

Galaxy A7 features a full HD+ 6-inch Super AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 18.5:9. Under the hood of the smartphone runs an Exynos 7885 octa-core processor paired with 4GB and 6GB of RAM. Storage options for Galaxy A7 include 64GB and 128GB. Both variants come with 512GB expandable storage (via microSD).

Connectivity options on the smartphone include 4G VoLTE, dual SIM support, NFC, Bluetooth 5.0, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. On the software front, Galaxy A7 runs on Android Oreo layered with Samsung Experience on top.

The smartphone also comes equipped with Dolby Atmos audio. It has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a new trend currently available in the recently launched Galaxy J6+ and Galaxy J4+.

Galaxy A7 (Product Specifications) Display 6.0" FHD+ (1080×2220) Super AMOLED

*Screen measured diagonally as a full rectangle without accounting for the rounded corners Camera Rear: Triple camera

– 24MP AF (F1.7)

– Ultra Wide: 8MP (F2.4), 120°

– Depth: 5MP(F2.2)

Front: 24MP FF (F2.0) Body 159.8 x 76.8 x 7.5 mm, 168g AP Octa Core 2.2GHz

*May differ by market and mobile operator Memory 4GB RAM, 64 Internal Storage+MicroSD Slot(Up to 512GB)

4GB RAM, 128 Internal Storage

6GB RAM, 128 Internal Storage

*May differ by market and mobile operator Battery 3,300mAh OS Android 8.0 Network LTE Cat.6, 2CA Connectivity Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4/5GHz), VHT80, Bluetooth® v 5.0 (LE up to 2Mbps), ANT+, USB Type-B, NFC (optional*), Location (GPS, Glonass, BeiDou**)

*May vary by country

**BeiDou coverage may be limited. Payment NFC*

*May vary by country Sensor Accelerometer, Fingerprint Sensor, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Hall Sensor, Proximity Sensor, RGB Light Sensor Audio MP3, M4A, 3GA, AAC, OGG, OGA, WAV, WMA, AMR, AWB, FLAC, MID, MIDI, XMF, MXMF, IMY, RTTTL, RTX, OTA Video MP4, M4V, 3GP, 3G2, WMV, ASF, AVI, FLV, MKV, WEBM

