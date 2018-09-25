Samsung Galaxy A7 2018 with triple-camera setup to launch in India today

Samsung is set to launch a new smartphone in India. Called Galaxy A7 2018, the new Samsung phone comes with a triple-camera setup on the back. The phone will be officially launched in India at an event in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Samsung’s new phone is expected to be available online exclusively via Flipkart. The company hasn’t yet announced price and availability of the phone.

Samsung Galaxy A7 2018: Full specifications

Samsung Galaxy A7 2018 is a dual-SIM phone with a large 6.0-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED 18:9 Infinity Display. It is powered by an Exynos octa-core processor along with 4GB of RAM. The phone is also available in a 6GB RAM variant. Samsung Galaxy A7 2018 comes with 64GB/128GB built-in storage. Both variants come with up to 512GB expandable storage via a microSD card.

Highlight of the phone is the three camera setup which includes 24-megapixel, 8-megapixel and additional 5-megapixel sensors. On the front it has a 24-megapixel front-facing camera.

Other key features of Samsung Galaxy A7 2018 include dual-SIM, GPS, VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0 and Wi-Fi. It is powered by a 3,300mAh battery. There’s a also a fingerprint sensor on the back.

First Published: Sep 25, 2018 09:39 IST