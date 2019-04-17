Today in New Delhi, India
Apr 17, 2019-Wednesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather
HT Logo

Samsung Galaxy A70 launched in India: Price, specifications, features Rs 28,990

Samsung Galaxy A70 is available with Samsung U Flex Bluetooth headset for a discounted price of Rs 999 on pre-booking the phone.

tech Updated: Apr 17, 2019 17:29 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Gurugram
samsung,samsung galaxy A70,samsung galaxy A70 specifications
Samsung Galaxy A70 launched in India.(Samsung)

Samsung India on Wednesday announced Galaxy A70, earlier than its reported launch next week, which is the sixth smartphone in the popular Galaxy A series.

Priced at Rs 28,990, Galaxy A70 will be available for pre-booking between April 20 and April 30. Consumers who pre-book can purchase Samsung U Flex, a premium Bluetooth device worth Rs 3,799 for Rs 999 only, the company said in a statement.

“Our recently launched Galaxy A line has seen an unprecedented success since its launch. It has reached a milestone of $500 million in sales within 40 days of launch,” said Ranjivjit Singh, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of Samsung India.

“With its best-in-class display, Samsung Pay, path-breaking triple rear camera and top-notch processor, the Galaxy A70 is all about experience,” Singh added.

Samsung Galaxy A70 specifications

Samsung Galaxy A70 has a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 675 processor paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage. The smartphone comes with a micro-SD slot for expandable storage up to 512GB.

For photography, Galaxy A70 comes with a 32-megapixel triple rear camera setup capable of shooting super slow-mo videos. The smartphone a 4,500mAh battery with 25W super-fast charging capability. For Selfie buffs, there is a 32-megapixel front camera with features like AR-Emoji and Selfie-Focus.

Starting May 1, Galaxy A70 will be available for sale in three colours -- white, blue and black. Galaxy A70 will also be available on Flipkart.

First Published: Apr 17, 2019 17:29 IST

tags

more from tech
trending topics