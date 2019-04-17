Samsung Galaxy A70 launched in India: Price, specifications, features Rs 28,990

Samsung India on Wednesday announced Galaxy A70, earlier than its reported launch next week, which is the sixth smartphone in the popular Galaxy A series.

Priced at Rs 28,990, Galaxy A70 will be available for pre-booking between April 20 and April 30. Consumers who pre-book can purchase Samsung U Flex, a premium Bluetooth device worth Rs 3,799 for Rs 999 only, the company said in a statement.

“Our recently launched Galaxy A line has seen an unprecedented success since its launch. It has reached a milestone of $500 million in sales within 40 days of launch,” said Ranjivjit Singh, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of Samsung India.

“With its best-in-class display, Samsung Pay, path-breaking triple rear camera and top-notch processor, the Galaxy A70 is all about experience,” Singh added.

Samsung Galaxy A70 specifications

Samsung Galaxy A70 has a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 675 processor paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage. The smartphone comes with a micro-SD slot for expandable storage up to 512GB.

For photography, Galaxy A70 comes with a 32-megapixel triple rear camera setup capable of shooting super slow-mo videos. The smartphone a 4,500mAh battery with 25W super-fast charging capability. For Selfie buffs, there is a 32-megapixel front camera with features like AR-Emoji and Selfie-Focus.

Starting May 1, Galaxy A70 will be available for sale in three colours -- white, blue and black. Galaxy A70 will also be available on Flipkart.

First Published: Apr 17, 2019 17:29 IST