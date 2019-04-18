Samsung Galaxy A70 vs Galaxy A50: Price, specifications, features compared

Samsung on Wednesday launched Galaxy A70, a new premium mid-range smartphone in India. Priced at Rs 28,990, Samsung Galaxy A70 is now also the most premium Galaxy A 2019 smartphone in India. Earlier, Samsung Galaxy A50 had the title with price starting at Rs 19,990.

Interestingly enough, Galaxy A70 and Galaxy A50 are identical in terms of design. Both have glossy finish on the back panel and feature Infinity-U cutout on the front. Let’s take a closer look at the two new Samsung smartphones.

Camera

Samsung Galaxy A70 offers a triple-rear camera setup including 32-megapixel (lowlight), 8-megapixel (ultra-wide), and 5-megapixel (live focus) sensors. On the front, the smartphone has 32-megapixel selfie camera. Samsung Galaxy A50 also offers same rear camera capabilities except it has a 25-megapixel selfie camera on the front.

Performance

Samsung Galaxy A70 runs on octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of built-in storage. The smartphone supports expandable storage up to 512GB via a microSD card. It’s powered by a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast charging support.

Samsung’s Galaxy A50 runs on in-house Exynos 9610 octa-core processor with 4GB and 6GB RAM variants. The built-in storage is at 64GB and it supports expandable storage up to 512GB via a microSD card. The phone is powered by a 4,000mAh battery. Both the phones have USB Type-C port at the base.

Display

Samsung Galaxy A70 and Galaxy A50 may look similar but two offer different screen sizes. Galaxy A70 has a taller screen at 6.7-inch with full HD+ resolution. Galaxy A50 has a smaller 6.4-inch display with full HD+ resolution. Both phones offer Super AMOLED screens.

Others

Samsung Galaxy A50 and Galaxy A70 come with on-screen fingerprint sensor. Samsung Galaxy A70 comes with Samsung Pay support.

