Samsung Galaxy A70s with 64MP camera launched in India: Price, specifications

tech

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 17:48 IST

Samsung on Friday launched Galaxy A70s smartphone in India. The highlight of Galaxy A70s is its 64-megapixel camera, the first in the company.

Galaxy A70s is priced at Rs 28,999 for the base model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. Galaxy A70s also comes with 8GB+128GB storage model which retails at Rs 30,999. The smartphone is now available across offline and online portals. It comes in three colour options of black, red and white.

Accompanying the 64-megapixel camera are an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens and a 5-megapixel depth sensor at the rear. For selfies, the Galaxy A70s houses a 32-megapixel camera (f/2.0 aperture) up front. The smartphone also comes with camera features like night mode and super steady video.

Galaxy A70s features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Infinity-U display. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 675 octa-core processor. It also supports expandable storage up to 512GB. Galaxy A70s is fuelled by a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast charging via a USB Type-C port. It also comes with AI-based ‘Game Booster’ for an enhanced gaming experience.

On the software front, Galaxy A70s runs on One UI based on Android 9 Pie. It features an on-display fingerprint sensor for security.

First Published: Sep 28, 2019 17:48 IST