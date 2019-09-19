Samsung Galaxy A70s with 64MP camera to launch in India this month

tech

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 17:11 IST

Aiming to make Galaxy A series a $4-billion brand in India this year, Samsung is all set to launch its most premium Galaxy A device “A70s” with 64MP rear camera sensor later this month, informed sources told IANS on Thursday. Galaxy A70s is likely to come in two variants -- with prices starting around Rs 30,000.

It will be the first Samsung device with a 64MP camera sensor. Galaxy A70s will also sport Samsung’s new design language seen in recently launched Galaxy A30s and A50s in India, sources added.

Samsung sold record number (five million) of Galaxy A series phones in just 70 days, achieving $1 billion revenue.

“Our aim is to make Galaxy A series a $4-billion brand in India this year. We are now on track to exceed our target,” Ranjivjit Singh, Chief Marketing Officer and Senior Vice-President, Samsung India had earlier said.

South Korean tech giant Samsung last week launched Galaxy A50s and Galaxy A30s with triple camera system in India. The new smartphones are the upgraded versions of the Galaxy A50 and Galaxy A30 that were launched in India earlier this year.

The Galaxy A50s is priced at Rs 24,999 for 6/128GB and Rs 22,999 for 4/128GB RAM and memory variants. The Galaxy A30s is available for Rs 16,999 for 4/64GB variant.

To cash in on festive sales, Samsung has also launched Galaxy M30s and Galaxy M10s smartphones, that will sell exclusively on Amazon.in and Samsung’s own online platform.

In the premium segment, the company recently launched Galaxy Note10 line-up, with a starting price of Rs 70,000 in the country.

First Published: Sep 19, 2019 17:11 IST