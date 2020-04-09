e-paper
Home / Tech / Samsung Galaxy A71 5G, Galaxy A51 5G launched

Samsung Galaxy A71 5G, Galaxy A51 5G launched

Samsung’s mid-range Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A71 get new 5G variants.

tech Updated: Apr 09, 2020 09:00 IST
HT Correspondent
Samsung’s Galaxy A-series gets two new 5G phones.
Samsung's Galaxy A-series gets two new 5G phones.(Samsung)
         

Samsung has added two new smartphones to its 5G lineup - Galaxy A51 5G and Galaxy A71 5G. The new Galaxy A-series smartphones have been made official in Korea but the pricing and availability details are yet to be announced.

Samsung had already launched the Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A71 last December. Both phones now have 5G variants and look much like the vanilla versions but with a slightly different rear finish. Galaxy A71 5G comes in three colour options of ‘Prism Cube Black’, ‘Prism Cube Silver’ and ‘Prism Cube Blue’. Galaxy A51 5G also has three colour variants of ‘Prism Cube Black’, ‘Prism Cube White’ and ‘Prism Cube Pink’.

Galaxy A71 5G specifications

Galaxy A71 5G features a 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with an Infinity-O cutout. The smartphone is powered by an unspecified octa-core processor. It comes in two storage variants with 6GB RAM and 8GB RAM plus 128GB storage. There’s also a microSD card slot for storage expansion up to 1TB.

For photography, Galaxy A71 5G sports a quad-camera setup featuring a 64-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra wide angle lens, 5-megapixel depth sensor and a 5-megapixel macro sensor. There’s a 32-megapixel front camera for selfies.

Galaxy A71 5G packs a 4,500mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging. It also has an on-screen fingerprint sensor.

Galaxy A51 5G specifications

Galaxy A51 5G has a slightly smaller 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with the same Infinity-O design. It also has a quad camera setup but with a 48-megapixel primary sensor. The smartphone is fuelled by a 4,500mAh battery but with 15W fast charging support. Rest of the specifications on the Galaxy A51 5G remain the same.

