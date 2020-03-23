Samsung Galaxy A71 5G key specifications revealed in TENAA listing

tech

Updated: Mar 23, 2020 19:26 IST

Samsung is reportedly working on a 5G version of Galaxy A71 smartphone. Ahead of the official release, the phone has been spotted on the TENAA certification site which reveals some new details about the phone.

According to the listing, Samsung Galaxy A71 will have 5G connectivity and will support all compatible radios. It’s said to come with as many as four rear cameras including a 64-megapixel primary sensor. The listing reveals the phone will have a 12-megapixel camera.

Samsung Galaxy A71 is said to come with in-house Exynos 980 processor paired with up to 8GB of RAM. The phone will be powered by a 4,370mAh battery with 25W fast charging support.

The specifications of the 4G Galaxy A71 are quite different from the upcoming 5G model. Launched in India for a starting price of Rs 29,999, Galaxy A71 comes with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 730 processor with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

The current Galaxy A71 model has four rear cameras including 64-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel depth sensor, a 5-megapixel macro lens and a 12-megapixel ultra wide-angle lens. For selfies, it has a 32-megapixel sensor. It’s powered by a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast charging support.