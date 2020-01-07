e-paper
Samsung Galaxy A71, A51 India prices leak ahead of launch

Samsung Galaxy A71, A51 India prices leak ahead of launch

Samsung’s latest Galaxy A-series smartphones which could launch in India next week have their prices leaked.

tech Updated: Jan 07, 2020 18:08 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Samsung Galaxy A71, Galaxy A51 possible prices leaked.
Samsung Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A71 are expected to launch in India next week. The smartphones were first launched in Vietnam last month. A new report now suggests the possible pricing of Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A71 ahead of the official launch.

According to 91mobiles, Galaxy A51 will be priced at Rs 22,990 while the Galaxy A71 will carry a higher price tag of Rs 29,990. The report also suggests the 6GB+128GB and 8GB+128GB variants of Galaxy A51 will be launched in India. As for the Galaxy A71, the smartphone will also come in two storage variants of 6GB+128GB and 8GB+128GB.

Samsung is yet to officially announce the launch date of its latest Galaxy A-series phones in India.

Galaxy A71 and A51 is the first Galaxy A-series phones to feature the punch-hole camera display like the Galaxy Note 10. The smartphones come in four colour options of black, silver, blue and pink.

Galaxy A71 has a 6.7-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED display. It comes with a 2.2Hz processor, a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. Galaxy A71 houses four rear cameras with a 64-megapixel primary sensor. It sports a 32-megapixel front camera for selfies.

Galaxy A51 has a smaller 6.5-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED display. It is powered by in-house Exynos 9611 processor and supports up to 512GB of expandable storage. Galaxy A51 also has four rear cameras including a 48-megapixel primary sensor, 5-megapixel macro lens, 12-megapixel wide-angle lens and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. Up front, there’s a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

4 men who raped Delhi girl to be hanged on 22 January, orders Delhi court
She got justice: Delhi-gang rape victim’s kin on court’s execution order
2nd T20I LIVE: India elect to bowl first against Sri Lanka in Indore
‘How many people will you hang?’: Tanushree Dutta on black warrant
‘Shocked’: Mumbai woman who held up “Free Kashmir” placard explains
Hyundai to launch 2020 Creta in India by March: Report
40 killed, 190 injured in stampede at Qassem Soleimani’s funeral: Report
Deepika walked Mumbai streets as Chhapaak’s Malti . Watch
