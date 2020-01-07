Samsung Galaxy A71, A51 India prices leak ahead of launch

tech

Updated: Jan 07, 2020 18:08 IST

Samsung Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A71 are expected to launch in India next week. The smartphones were first launched in Vietnam last month. A new report now suggests the possible pricing of Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A71 ahead of the official launch.

According to 91mobiles, Galaxy A51 will be priced at Rs 22,990 while the Galaxy A71 will carry a higher price tag of Rs 29,990. The report also suggests the 6GB+128GB and 8GB+128GB variants of Galaxy A51 will be launched in India. As for the Galaxy A71, the smartphone will also come in two storage variants of 6GB+128GB and 8GB+128GB.

Samsung is yet to officially announce the launch date of its latest Galaxy A-series phones in India.

Galaxy A71 and A51 is the first Galaxy A-series phones to feature the punch-hole camera display like the Galaxy Note 10. The smartphones come in four colour options of black, silver, blue and pink.

Galaxy A71 has a 6.7-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED display. It comes with a 2.2Hz processor, a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. Galaxy A71 houses four rear cameras with a 64-megapixel primary sensor. It sports a 32-megapixel front camera for selfies.

Galaxy A51 has a smaller 6.5-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED display. It is powered by in-house Exynos 9611 processor and supports up to 512GB of expandable storage. Galaxy A51 also has four rear cameras including a 48-megapixel primary sensor, 5-megapixel macro lens, 12-megapixel wide-angle lens and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. Up front, there’s a 32-megapixel selfie camera.