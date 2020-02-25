Samsung Galaxy A71 goes on sale in India: Price, specs and more

Updated: Feb 25, 2020 12:07 IST

Samsung’s latest Galaxy A-series smartphone is now on sale in India. Samsung Galaxy A71 was launched in India earlier this week just days after the Galaxy A51. The smartphone is available for purchase via online and offline platforms.

Samsung Galaxy A71 is priced at Rs 29,999 and it comes in one variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The smartphone has three colour options of ‘Prism Crush Black’, ‘Prism Crush Blue’ and ‘Prism Crush Silver’. Interested consumers can purchase the Galaxy A71 through Samsung’s e-store, Amazon India and Samsung Opera House as well.

The Galaxy A71 features a 6.7-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED display with an Infinity-O cutout. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 730 processor. It also has a microSD card slot for storage expansion up to 512GB.

For photography, Galaxy A71 sports a rear camera setup featuring a 64-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel depth sensor, a 5-megapixel macro lens and a 12-megapixel ultra wide-angle lens. UP front there’s a 32-megapixel camera for selfies. Some of the camera features on the Galaxy A71 include UHD recording, AR doodle, crop zoom, slow-mo selfies and super steady video.

The smartphone is fuelled by a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. The smartphone has a USB Type-C port for charging. It also comes with an in-screen fingerprint sensor, face unlock, 3.5mm headphone jack and Bluetooth 5.0. The Galaxy A71 also has NFC support for wireless payments. On the software front, it runs Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box.

