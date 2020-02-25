e-paper
Samsung Galaxy A71 goes on sale in India: Price, specs and more

Samsung Galaxy A71 goes on sale in India: Price, specs and more

Samsung Galaxy A71 comes with a quad camera setup, Qualcomm processor and a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

tech Updated: Feb 25, 2020 12:07 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Samsung Galaxy A71 now available in India.
Samsung’s latest Galaxy A-series smartphone is now on sale in India. Samsung Galaxy A71 was launched in India earlier this week just days after the Galaxy A51. The smartphone is available for purchase via online and offline platforms.

Samsung Galaxy A71 is priced at Rs 29,999 and it comes in one variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The smartphone has three colour options of ‘Prism Crush Black’, ‘Prism Crush Blue’ and ‘Prism Crush Silver’. Interested consumers can purchase the Galaxy A71 through Samsung’s e-store, Amazon India and Samsung Opera House as well.

The Galaxy A71 features a 6.7-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED display with an Infinity-O cutout. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 730 processor. It also has a microSD card slot for storage expansion up to 512GB.

For photography, Galaxy A71 sports a rear camera setup featuring a 64-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel depth sensor, a 5-megapixel macro lens and a 12-megapixel ultra wide-angle lens. UP front there’s a 32-megapixel camera for selfies. Some of the camera features on the Galaxy A71 include UHD recording, AR doodle, crop zoom, slow-mo selfies and super steady video.

The smartphone is fuelled by a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. The smartphone has a USB Type-C port for charging. It also comes with an in-screen fingerprint sensor, face unlock, 3.5mm headphone jack and Bluetooth 5.0. The Galaxy A71 also has NFC support for wireless payments. On the software front, it runs Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box.

(At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.)

Amit Shah holds review meeting, prohibitory orders clamped in Northeast Delhi for a month
LIVE| PM Modi and President Trump hold meeting at Hyderabad House
In plea to SC, Bhim Army chief blames BJP's Kapil Mishra for Delhi clashes
'Don't understand what Modi's agenda is' : Afridi on Indo-Pak relationship
The Taste with Vir: How to choose the correct white wine
Luxury ladies: First all-female supercar club in middle east shatters stereotype
4 civilians who died during clashes in Delhi had gunshot wounds: Doctor
At banquet for Trump, salmon tikka, raan ali-shan, malpua with rabri
