Home / Tech / Samsung Galaxy A71 launched in India, priced at Rs 29,999: Check specs, features

Samsung Galaxy A71 launched in India, priced at Rs 29,999: Check specs, features

Samsung Galaxy A71 has launched in India. Priced at Rs 29,999, the smartphone comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 processor and 8GB of RAM. Check full specs and features of the phone.

tech Updated: Feb 19, 2020 13:16 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Samsung on Wednesday announced the launch of a new smartphone under its popular Galaxy A lineup. Priced at Rs 29,999, Samsung Galaxy A71 will be available from February 24 across retail stores, Samsung Opera House, Samsung e-shop and other e-commerce platforms. Samsung’s new phone is available Prism Crush Silver, Blue and Black colours.

Samsung Galaxy A71 comes with a 6.7-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED Plus display with Infinity-O cutout. It runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 processor with 8GB of RAM. It has 128GB built-in storage and supports expandable storage up to 512GB via a microSD card. The phone ships with a 4,500 battery with 25W fast charging support.

In the photography department, the Galaxy A71 has four rear cameras – 64-megapixel primary sensor, 5-megapixel depth sensor, 5-megapixel macro sensor, and 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor. The rear camera comes with a bunch of modes includes UHD recording, AR doodle, Crop Zoom, and Super Steady Video. For selfies, Samsung Galaxy A71 has a 32-megapixel sensor. The selfie camera can also record slow-mo selfies.

Other important features of Samsung Galaxy A71 include on-screen fingerprint sensor, Samsung Pay app, Knox Security solutions, and more.

ALSO READ: Here’s how much Samsung’s new foldable phone will cost in India

“After the unprecedented success of Galaxy A51, we’re happy to announce the all new Galaxy A71 - a device that lets our consumers do more with their smartphones. With a stunning Infinity-O Display, awesome camera and best in class performance, Galaxy A71 is truly a testament of our relentless effort towards bringing awesome innovations to everyone. With its sleek design and unique Make for India ‘Alive features’, Galaxy A71 will redefine the way millennials use and flaunt their smartphones,” said Aditya Babbar, Director, Mobile Business, Samsung India in a press release.

