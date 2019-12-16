Samsung Galaxy A71 vs Galaxy A70s: Price, specifications, features comparison

tech

Samsung is refreshing its Galaxy A-series for 2020. The first in the new lot are Galaxy A71 and Galaxy A51. As the name implies, both the phones are an upgrade over the predecessors, Galaxy A70 and Galaxy A50. Samsung also offers Galaxy A70s and Galaxy A50s in India. Let’s compare the latest Samsung Galaxy A71 with the Galaxy A70s based on price, specifications, and features.

Price and availability

Samsung Galaxy A71 has launched in Vietnam. The company hasn’t yet disclosed the India price and availability of the phone yet. Galaxy A70s, however, is already available in India. The phone is currently available for a starting price of Rs 28,999.

Design and display

Samsung Galaxy A71 and Galaxy A70s look very different from each other. Let’s begin with the front design. The Galaxy A71 comes with a punch-hole camera on the top center – similar to what we have seen on the new Galaxy Note 10. Galaxy A70s has an Infinity-U (dewdrop-like notch) cutout on the front. Both Samsung Galaxy A71 and Galaxy A70s come with a 6.7-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED display but with different aspect ratios.

On the back, Samsung Galaxy A71 has a rectangular camera module on the top left corner. The module houses as many as four rear camera lenses spread in an L shape. Samsung Galaxy A70s has the regular vertical camera on the top left corner with as many as three camera lenses.

Camera

Samsung Galaxy A71 brings some major camera upgrades, at least in terms of the number of megapixels and camera sensors. The new Samsung phone has 64-megapixel primary sensor, 5-megapixel macro lens, 5-megapixel lens, and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor. On the front, Samsung Galaxy A71 houses a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

Samsung Galaxy A70s has three rear cameras including 64-megapixel primary lens, 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 5-megapixel depth camera. On the front, it also has a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

A new L-shaped camera on Galaxy A71 ( Samsung )

Performance

Samsung Galaxy A71 runs on a 2.2Hz processor (chipset unspecified) with 6GB of RAM and 128GB built-in storage (expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card). It is powered by a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast charging capabilities.

Samsung Galaxy A70s is available in 8GB, 128GB and 6GB, 128GB variants. The models support expandable storage up to 512GB via a microSD card. The phone runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor. It houses a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast charging capabilities.

Takeaway,

Samsung Galaxy A71 offers big improvement in the camera department along with minor changes to the front design. Rest of the specifications appears to be more or less the same. It’ll be interesting to see how Samsung prices the Galaxy A71 considering the likes of Realme X2 Pro with better specifications are already selling under Rs 30,000 in India.