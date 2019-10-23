Samsung Galaxy A80 gets a price cut in India

tech

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 12:44 IST

Samsung’s rotating camera phone just received a price cut in India. Samsung Galaxy A80 which launched at Rs 47,990 can now be purchased at Rs 39,990. This is an official price cut on the Galaxy A80 and not a limited time discount.

Galaxy A80 is available in only one variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. It comes in three colour options of ‘Ghost White’, ‘Phantom Black’, and ‘Angel Gold’. The smartphone can be purchased via Samsung’s e-store, Amazon India, Flipkart and offline stores as well.

The highlight of Samsung Galaxy A80 is its rotating camera mechanism. The smartphone’s rear cameras are used for selfies as well by rotating to the front. Galaxy A80 features a 48-megapixel primary camera, 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens and a 3D depth sensor. Its camera features include 123-degree photos and videos, ‘Live Focus’ shots, super slo-mo and 4K UHD video recording. The smartphone however doesn’t support OIS.

Samsung Galaxy A80 comes with a 6.7-inch full HD+ sAMOLED display with no presence of a notch. The smartphone runs Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 730G processor which is a gaming-focused chipset offering up to 15% faster graphics rendering. Galaxy A80 is fuelled by a 3,700mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging.

The smartphone also comes with a USB Type-C port, on-screen fingerprint sensor and Samsung Pay. It is equipped with Dolby Atmos for 360-degree surround sound experience. On the software front, Galaxy A80 runs One UI based o Android Pie. Connectivity options on the Galaxy A80 include dual SIM support, 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, and NFC.

First Published: Oct 23, 2019 12:41 IST