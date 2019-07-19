Samsung Galaxy A80 vs OnePlus 7 Pro: Price, specifications compared

tech

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 14:56 IST

The affordable premium segment is getting competitive now with popular brands offering a new smartphone every other day. There are phones like OnePlus 7, Oppo Reno 10x Zoom, Samsung Galaxy S10e and the new Redmi K20 series.

Samsung’s latest to join this scene with it s Galaxy A80 smartphone which offers an interesting rotating camera mechanism. The smartphone also offers the trending edge-to-edge display with no presence of a notch or punch-hole camera. Galaxy A80 carries a price tag of Rs 47,990 which puts it next to OnePlus 7 Pro. Here’s a comparison between Galaxy A80 and OnePlus 7 Pro.

Samsung Galaxy A80 vs OnePlus 7 Pro: Display, design

Samsung Galaxy A80 and OnePlus 7 Pro both feature a bezel-less display but the latter offers a curved display. Galaxy A80’s triple cameras rotate to the front for selfies. As for OnePlus 7 Pro, the smartphone has a pop-up selfie camera.

Samsung Galaxy A80 has a 6.7-inch Full HD+ sAMOLED display. OnePlus 7 Pro is also the same size with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display. OnePlus 7 Pro however trumps Galaxy A80 with a 90Hz refresh rate.

Samsung Galaxy A80 vs OnePlus 7 Pro: Performance

Samsung Galaxy A80 runs on Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 730G processor. Announced earlier this April, Snapdragon 730G is a gaming-focused chipset equipped to offer up to 15% graphics rendering. The smartphone is fuelled by a 3,700mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging. On the software front, it runs OneUI based on Android Pie.

OnePlus 7 Pro is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 chipset making it a faster phone than Galaxy A80. It also has a bigger 4,000mAh battery with support for Dash Charge 30. OnePlus 7 Pro also runs its custom OxygenOS based on Android Pie.

Samsung Galaxy A80 vs OnePlus 7 Pro: Camera

Samsung Galaxy A80 sports a triple-camera setup featuring a 48-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens and a 3D depth sensor. Galaxy A80 uses the same cameras for selfies. It offers features like 123-degree photos and videos, ‘Live Focus’ shots, and 4K UHD video recording.

OnePlus 7 Pro also has a 48-megapixel camera accompanied by an 8-megapixel telephoto lens and a 16-megapixel wide-angle lens. For selfies, OnePlus 7 Pro has a 16-megapixel camera.

Samsung Galaxy A80 vs OnePlus 7 Pro: Price

Samsung Galaxy A80 is priced at Rs 47,990 in India. There’s only one storage variant of Galaxy A80 which comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. OnePlus 7 Pro is slightly higher at Rs 48,999 for the base model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. OnePlus 7 Pro goes up to Rs 57,999 for the 12GB+256GB variant.

Summing up,

For an almost same price tag, it’s clear that OnePlus 7 Pro has more to offer on the plate. Samsung Galaxy A80 has more competitors in this segment like Oppo Reno 10x Zoom and Asus 6z which have lower price tags. Stay tuned for our review of Galaxy A80 to find out if it’s worth the price.

First Published: Jul 19, 2019 13:51 IST