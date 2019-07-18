Samsung Galaxy A80 with rotating camera launched in India: Price, specifications

tech

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 16:37 IST

Samsung on Tuesday launched its rotating camera smartphone, Galaxy A80 in India. Samsung Galaxy A80 was first unveiled in Malaysia earlier this April. The smartphone will go on sale across all channels starting August 1.

Samsung has priced Galaxy A80 at Rs 47,990, and it can be pre-booked between July 22 and July 31. Samsung is offering one-time screen replacement and 5% cashback for Citibank credit card holders. The smartphone will be available in three colour options of ‘Ghost White’, ‘Phantom Black’ and ‘Angel Gold’.

Galaxy A80 is Samsung’s first smartphone with a rotating camera mechanism. The smartphone’s rear cameras rotate to the front for selfies. It has a 48-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens and a 3D depth sensor. Galaxy A80 offers camera features like 123-degree photos and videos, ‘Live Focus’ shots, super slow-mo and 4K UHD video recording.

Samsung isn’t the only company with a rotating camera phone. Asus 6z, which launched in India last month also has a similar flip camera mechanism.

Samsung Galaxy A80 specifications

Samsung Galaxy A80 features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ sAMOLED display with no notch or punch-hole camera. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 730G processor. Announced earlier this April, Snapdragon 730G is a gaming-focused chipset which offers up to 15% faster graphics rendering.

The smartphone comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. It is fuelled by a 3,700mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging. Galaxy A80 is equipped with a USB Type-C port, on-screen fingerprint sensor and Samsung Pay. The smartphone runs OneUI based on Android Pie. It also comes with Dolby Atmos for 360-degree surround sound experience.

First Published: Jul 18, 2019 16:36 IST