Samsung Galaxy A80 with rotating camera launched: Specifications, features

Samsung on Wednesday launched its first ever smartphone with rotating camera. Called Galaxy A80, the smartphone has a slider camera mechanism on the back but it can also be rotated to work as a selfie camera unit.

The setup includes 48-megapixel primary camera, 8-megapixel sensor for 123 degree ultra wide angle in addition to another 3D depth sensor. The 3D depth camera brings “Live Focus” videos by scanning objects for measurement and depth.

Galaxy A80 is available in three colour options of ‘Angel Gold’, ‘Ghost White’ and ‘Phantom Black’.

Samsung Galaxy A80 comes with a 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED “New Infinity” display. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor, the phone houses a 3,700 mAh battery that comes equipped with “super-fast” charging capability. Samsung Galaxy A80 also has 8GB RAM along with 128GB internal storage. Samsung Galaxy A80 comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 6 on the back. The smartphone is powered by a 3,700mAh battery.

“The Galaxy A80 offers premium features for digital natives who want to fully engage in the ‘era of Live’,” said DJ Koh, President and CEO of IT and Mobile Communications Division at Samsung Electronics.

While an official confirmation on India availability and price of the phone is still awaited, IANS reports will be priced below Rs 50,000 for the Indian market. The smartphone is “most likely” to be launched in the country next month, according to IANS. In other markets, Galaxy A80 will go on sale starting May 29.

(With inputs from IANS)

First Published: Apr 10, 2019 18:26 IST