Samsung Galaxy A9 2018 India launch on November 20, to be priced around Rs 35,000

The much-anticipated Galaxy A9 with an industry first, four-camera rear system will arrive in India on November 20, the company said on Wednesday.

According to industry sources, Galaxy A9 will be aggressively priced around Rs 35,000 -- a price range where Chinese players like OnePlus and OPPO are firmly placed. The device was globally launched at an event in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia last month.

With the focus on young millennials, Samsung will launch Galaxy A9 in new gradient colours -- Caviar Black, Bubble gum pink and Lemonade Blue, the sources added.

Samsung Galaxy A9 2018 is powered by Qualcomm’s mid-range focused Snapdragon 660 SoC (HT Photo)

The phone features a 6.3-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity display. The device is powered by octa-core Snapdragon 660 which will be coupled with 6GB/8GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage. The four-rear camera setup includes an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, a 24MP main sensor, a 5MP depth sensor and a 10MP telephoto sensor at the back

The memory can be expandable to 512GB via micro SD card. For the software, Samsung Galaxy A9 runs Android 8 Oreo OS.

