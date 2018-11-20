Samsung Galaxy A9 with four rear cameras launched in India

Samsung on Tuesday launched the 2018 iteration of the Galaxy A9 smartphone in India. Samsung Galaxy A9 stands out for its quad-camera setup at the rear. Samsung had first launched the Galaxy A9 at an event in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Samsung Galaxy A9 is priced at Rs 36,999 for the base model and Rs 39,999 for the 8GB variant. It will be available for pre-booking starting today via Amazon India, Flipkart, Airtel’s online store and Samsung’s e-store. It will start shipping from November 28.

Galaxy A9 along with the Galaxy A7 is Samsung’s new innovations with smartphone photography. The Galaxy A7 features a triple-camera setup at the rear. Galaxy A7 was launched in India in September at a starting price of Rs 23,990.

Speaking about the Galaxy A9’s highlight, it has four cameras stacked vertically at the top-corner of the rear panel. The first sensor is an ultra wide sensor with 120-degree field of view, f/2.4 aperture, and 8-megapixel resolution. The second sensor is a telephoto lens with 2X optical zoom, f/2.4 aperture and 10-megapixel resolution.

The third sensor is the main camera with 24-megapixel resolution and f/1.7 aperture. And the fourth one is the depth camera with 5-megapixel resolution and f/2.2 aperture. With a quad-camera setup, Galaxy A9 aims to deliver photos with more real estate, clarity, sharpness and depth. For selfies, the smartphone houses a 24-megapixel camera.

Samsung Galaxy A9 has four cameras stacked vertically at the rear panel. (Samsung)

Under the hood of the smartphone runs Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 660 processor. It features a 6.28-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED display. On the software front, it runs Android Oreo, and the phone is fuelled by a 3,800mAh battery powers the phone. Galaxy A9 offers Face Unlock and a rear fingerprint sensor for security.

First Published: Nov 20, 2018 13:15 IST