Samsung Galaxy A9 India launch: What to expect, how to watch livestream

Samsung is bringing the world’s first smartphone with four rear cameras to India. Samsung Galaxy A9 was first launched at an event in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia last month.

Samsung will launch the Galaxy A9 at an event in India today. The smartphone will be available via Amazon India and Flipkart. Samsung will live stream the launch event via the company’s official website.

According to a report by IANS, Samsung Galaxy A9 will be priced around Rs 35,000. At this price point, Galaxy A9 will be competing against the likes of OnePlus 6T and Asus Zenfone 5Z.

Speaking about the smartphone’s highlight, it features a quad-camera setup at the rear. The setup includes a 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, 24-megapixel main sensor, 5-megapixel depth sensor and 10-megapixel telephoto sensor. Up front, Galaxy A9 houses a 24-megapixel sensor.

Samsung Galaxy A9 specifications

Samsung Galaxy A9 has a Full HD+ 6.3-inch Super AMOLED Infinity display. Under the hood of the smartphone runs Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 660 octa-core processor paired with 6GB and 8GB of RAM. The smartphone offers 128GB of onboard storage which can be expanded up to 512GB via a microSD card.

On the software front, Galaxy A9 runs Android 8 Oreo OS out-of-the-box. It is fuelled by a 3,800mAh battery along with Quick Charge 2.0 support. Galaxy A9 features Face Unlock and a rear-facing fingerprint sensor as well

Samsung Galaxy A9 will join the recently launched Galaxy A7 which features a triple-camera setup and side fingerprint sensor. Samsung Galaxy A7 2018 is available in India two variants -- 4GB + 64GB and 6GB+ 128GB, priced at Rs 23,990 and Rs 28,990 respectively.

First Published: Nov 20, 2018 09:24 IST