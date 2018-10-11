Samsung Galaxy A9 launched with four rear cameras: Specifications, features

After having launched Galaxy A7 with triple rear camera set up, Samsung on Thursday unveiled Galaxy A9 (2018) with whopping four cameras on the back. Galaxy A9 will be available in select markets from November.

Samsung Galaxy A9 sports a 3D glass curved back available in three colour options of ‘Caviar Black’, ‘Lemonade Blue’ and ‘Bubblegum Pink’.

Samsung Galaxy A9’s four camera setup aims to club all possible kinds of sensors and combine them to deliver better quality photos. The first sensor is an ultra wide sensor with 120-degree field of view, f/2.4 aperture, and 8-megapixel resolution. The second sensor is a telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom, f/2.4 aperture and 10-megapixel resolution.

Samsung Galaxy A9’s quad-camera setup. (Samsung)

The third sensor is the main camera with 24-megapixel resolution and f/1.7 aperture. And the fourth one is the depth camera with 5-megapixel resolution and f/2.2 aperture. Theoretically, Samsung Galaxy A9 2018 will be capable of delivering photos that will cover more real estate, have clarity and sharpness and bokeh mode.

On the front Samsung Galaxy A9 2018 has an 8-megapixel camera.

Apart from the four-camera setup, Galaxy A9 2018 offers mid-range level specifications. On the front, it has 6.28-inch Super AMOLED display with full HD+ resolution. It runs on Android Oreo-based TouchWiz UI and is powered by Snapdragon 660 processor along with 6GB and 8GB of RAM. It comes with 128GB storage which can be further expanded up to 512GB. A 3,800mAh battery powers the phone.

Other key features of the phone include rear-facing fingerprint scanner, software-based Face Unlock feature, and connectivity options like Bluetooth and Quick Charge 2.0 support.

