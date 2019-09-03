Samsung Galaxy A90 5G smartphone launched: Price, specifications

tech

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 14:21 IST

Samsung on Tuesday launched a new 5G smartphone in its home turf, South Korea. Samsung Galaxy A90 is the first in the series to come with 5G support.

Samsung Galaxy A90 5G has been priced at 900,000 won (Rs 53,000 approx) according to a report by Yonhap News Agency. The smartphone will be available for sale starting September 4. Samsung said the Galaxy A90 5G will be available for global markets soon.

In terms of design, Galaxy A90 5G features the Infinity-U display with a U-shaped notch up front. The rear is covered in a dual-tone glass body with a radiant finish as well. The smartphone will be available in two colour options of black and white.

Samsung Galaxy A90 5G specifications

Samsung Galaxy A90 5G features a 6.7-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED display. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 processor paired with 12GB built-in storage and 6GB or 8GB of RAM. It also has a microSD card slot for storage expansion up to 512GB. It also comes with ‘Game Booster’ for enhanced gaming performance.

For photography, Galaxy A90 5G sports a triple-camera setup featuring a 48-megapixel primary sensor, 5-megapixel depth sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens. The smartphone comes with features like ‘Super Steady’, ‘Scene Optimizer’ and ‘Flaw Detector’. There’s a 32-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture and ‘Live Focus Mode’.

Galaxy A90 5G packs a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. The smartphone features an on-screen fingerprint sensor for security. It also offers facial recognition as an alternative. Galaxy A90 5G is also compatible with Samsung DeX and Microsoft’s Your Phone app.

First Published: Sep 03, 2019 14:13 IST