Today in New Delhi, India
Jun 24, 2019-Monday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather
HT Logo

Samsung Galaxy A90 with 5G support set to launch soon, leaksters divided over branding of the phone

Samsung Galaxy A90 could be the first mid-range smartphone with 5G connectivity.

tech Updated: Jun 24, 2019 10:38 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Samsung Galaxy A90,Samsung Galaxy A90 5G,Samsung Galaxy A90 Launch
Samsung Galaxy A90 or Samsung Galaxy R?(HT Photo)

Samsung is reportedly working on a new ‘Galaxy A90’ smartphone. Set to be Samsung’s first mid-range phone with 5G support, Galaxy A90 is expected to launch with 45W ultra-fast charging. The phone is expected to come with a big screen and triple rear cameras as seen on some of the recent Galaxy A and Galaxy M phones.

Leaksters, however, seem to be divided on what the next Samsung phone going to be called. According to @OnLeaks, Samsung Galaxy A90 will be launched under a brand new Galaxy R series. The leakster claimed Samsung is already working on two phones under the new series.

Another leakster @UniverseIce claims there is no Galaxy R series. “Galaxy R series does not exist, “Rx” is only the internal code of Galaxy A, some Leaker get the wrong information, in fact, Galaxy A90 is still Galaxy A90, it has a 5G version, using 45w fast charging,” he said in a tweet.

Earlier, reports said Samsung was testing a 5G phone in South Korea. Codenamed SM-A908N, Samsung’s new phone will reportedly follow up the Galaxy A80 which flagship-level specifications and features including a rotating camera.

Samsung Galaxy A80, set to launch in India soon, comes with a rotating camera featuring 48-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel sensor for 123 degree ultra wide angle in addition to another 3D depth sensor.

Samsung Galaxy A80 sports a 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED “New Infinity” display. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor, the phone has a 3,700 mAh battery, 8GB RAM along with 128GB internal storage. Samsung Galaxy A80 also has Corning Gorilla Glass 6 on the back.

First Published: Jun 24, 2019 10:38 IST

more from tech
trending topics