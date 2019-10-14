Samsung Galaxy A91 to launch with flagship Qualcomm chip, 45W fast charging
Samsung Galaxy A91 will come with incremental upgrades in the camera department and cost lesser than Galaxy A90.tech Updated: Oct 14, 2019 12:42 IST
Samsung is reportedly working on a premium Galaxy A91 smartphone. The successor to recently launched Galaxy A90, the new Samsung smartphone will reportedly come with Qualcomm’s high-end Snapdragon 855 processor. The phone will also support 45W fast charging. The smartphone could cost lower than Galaxy A90.
According to leaked specs, Samsung Galaxy A91 will come with a 6.7-inch Infinity U display. The smartphone is expected to come with three rear cameras with 48-megapixel as primary sensor, 12-megapixel ultra wide angle sensor, and a depth sensor. On the front it will have a 32-megapixel camera.
For performance, Samsung Galaxy A91 will rely on Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage. The phone will offer a big 4,500mAh battery with 45W fast charging support.
The new phone will follow up the Galaxy A90 which launched last month. The smartphone is also Samsung’s first lower-end 5G smartphone. It is worth noting that Galaxy A91 is unlikely to come with 5G support.
Galaxy A90 has a 6.7-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED Ifinity U screen. It also runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage. The phone supports expandable storage up to 512GB via a microSD card. Samsung Galaxy A90 also has an in-screen fingerprint sensor.
The phone sports three rear cameras featuring 48-megapixel primary sensor, 5-megapixel depth sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens. Galaxy A90 sports a 32-megapixel selfie camera. It is powered by a 4,500mAh battery but supports 25W fast charging.
Samsung Galaxy A90 5G is available in select markets for a starting price of 900,000 won (Rs 53,000 approx). The Galaxy A91 is likely to cost much lower than A90.
First Published: Oct 14, 2019 12:37 IST