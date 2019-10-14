Samsung Galaxy A91 to launch with flagship Qualcomm chip, 45W fast charging

tech

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 12:42 IST

Samsung is reportedly working on a premium Galaxy A91 smartphone. The successor to recently launched Galaxy A90, the new Samsung smartphone will reportedly come with Qualcomm’s high-end Snapdragon 855 processor. The phone will also support 45W fast charging. The smartphone could cost lower than Galaxy A90.

According to leaked specs, Samsung Galaxy A91 will come with a 6.7-inch Infinity U display. The smartphone is expected to come with three rear cameras with 48-megapixel as primary sensor, 12-megapixel ultra wide angle sensor, and a depth sensor. On the front it will have a 32-megapixel camera.

For performance, Samsung Galaxy A91 will rely on Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage. The phone will offer a big 4,500mAh battery with 45W fast charging support.

The new phone will follow up the Galaxy A90 which launched last month. The smartphone is also Samsung’s first lower-end 5G smartphone. It is worth noting that Galaxy A91 is unlikely to come with 5G support.

Galaxy A90 has a 6.7-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED Ifinity U screen. It also runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage. The phone supports expandable storage up to 512GB via a microSD card. Samsung Galaxy A90 also has an in-screen fingerprint sensor.

The phone sports three rear cameras featuring 48-megapixel primary sensor, 5-megapixel depth sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens. Galaxy A90 sports a 32-megapixel selfie camera. It is powered by a 4,500mAh battery but supports 25W fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy A90 5G is available in select markets for a starting price of 900,000 won (Rs 53,000 approx). The Galaxy A91 is likely to cost much lower than A90.

