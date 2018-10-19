Samsung Galaxy Book 2 with Snapdragon 850 SoC, Gigabit LTE launched: Price, specs

Samsung on Friday launched the second-generation of its 2-in-1 tablet at an event in New York. Priced at $999 (Rs 73,400 approx.), the Galaxy Book 2 will be available from November 2 in the US.

Samsung joins the ‘Always Connected PC’ segment with its Galaxy Book 2. Devices which qualify as ‘Always Connected PCs’ run on Windows 10, offer SIM and LTE connectivity support, has long battery life and always on functionality.

Samsung Galaxy Book 2 is powered by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 850 mobile platform. On the software front, it runs Windows 10 out-of-the-box. Samsung promises 20 hours of battery life on the Galaxy Book 2, but with Windows 10. It further comes with ‘Adaptive Fast’ charging. Galaxy Book 2 is equipped with Snapdragon X20 LTE modem for 4G LTE connectivity.

Up front there’s a Full HD+ 12-inch Super AMOLED display. In terms of storage, Galaxy Book 2 packs 4GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. For photography, it offers an 8-megapixel rear camera, and a 5-megapixel selfie camera.

Connectivity options on the Galaxy Book 2 include 2 USB Type-C ports, one microSD card slot and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It also features a fingerprint sensor embedded at the back for security. Galaxy Book 2 will ship with S Pen and keyboard which is back-lit and has a precision touchpad. It has AKG-powered dual speakers with built-in Dolby Atmos.

The 2-in-1 tablet features Samusng Flow to mirror your Galaxy smartphone. Using Samsung Flow, one can transfer files, and sync and see notifications in real-time.

First Published: Oct 19, 2018 12:10 IST