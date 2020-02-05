Samsung Galaxy Buds+ app for iOS lands on App Store ahead of launch

tech

Samsung’s Unpacked 2020 event is only a few days away. By this time next week Samsung will have unveiled its new Galaxy S20 phones, Galaxy Buds+ wireless earbuds and the Galaxy Z Flip as well. Ahead of the launch, the official Galaxy Buds+ app has arrived on the App Store for iOS devices.

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ app on the App Store confirms the launch of the wireless earbuds and its design. This is also the first Galaxy Buds app for iOS. The images available on the Galaxy Buds+ app also confirm what has been leaked so far. Samsung’s new wireless earbuds look pretty much the same as last year’s Galaxy Buds.

The changes are expected to happen under the hood. The new Galaxy Buds+ is expected to come with improved battery life, better noise control for calls and improvements in ambient sound as well. Galaxy Buds Plus could offer up to 12 hours of battery life. The charging case for Galaxy Buds+ is also said to indicate battery levels of each Buds+.

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ app for iOS. ( HT Photo/Screenshots )

The Galaxy Buds+ will however not feature Active Noise Cancelling (ANC). This was highly expected on the next-generation Galaxy Buds. Apple also introduced ANC on its latest AirPods Pro. Colour options for the Galaxy Buds+ could be light blue, black and white. Reports also suggest the Galaxy Buds+ will cost 50% more than the Galaxy Buds. In comparison, the Galaxy Buds is priced at Rs 9,990 in India.