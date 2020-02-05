e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 05, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Tech / Samsung Galaxy Buds+ app for iOS lands on App Store ahead of launch

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ app for iOS lands on App Store ahead of launch

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ app has arrived on the App Store for iOS devices. Samsung is expected to unveil the new wireless earbuds next week.

tech Updated: Feb 05, 2020 13:05 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Samsung to launch the Galaxy Buds successor next week.
Samsung to launch the Galaxy Buds successor next week. (HT Photo)
         

Samsung’s Unpacked 2020 event is only a few days away. By this time next week Samsung will have unveiled its new Galaxy S20 phones, Galaxy Buds+ wireless earbuds and the Galaxy Z Flip as well. Ahead of the launch, the official Galaxy Buds+ app has arrived on the App Store for iOS devices.

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ app on the App Store confirms the launch of the wireless earbuds and its design. This is also the first Galaxy Buds app for iOS. The images available on the Galaxy Buds+ app also confirm what has been leaked so far. Samsung’s new wireless earbuds look pretty much the same as last year’s Galaxy Buds.

The changes are expected to happen under the hood. The new Galaxy Buds+ is expected to come with improved battery life, better noise control for calls and improvements in ambient sound as well. Galaxy Buds Plus could offer up to 12 hours of battery life. The charging case for Galaxy Buds+ is also said to indicate battery levels of each Buds+.

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ app for iOS.
Samsung Galaxy Buds+ app for iOS. ( HT Photo/Screenshots )

The Galaxy Buds+ will however not feature Active Noise Cancelling (ANC). This was highly expected on the next-generation Galaxy Buds. Apple also introduced ANC on its latest AirPods Pro. Colour options for the Galaxy Buds+ could be light blue, black and white. Reports also suggest the Galaxy Buds+ will cost 50% more than the Galaxy Buds. In comparison, the Galaxy Buds is priced at Rs 9,990 in India.

tags
top news
Presidency V-C gheraoed since Monday; students, authorities refuse to budge
Presidency V-C gheraoed since Monday; students, authorities refuse to budge
CAA no threat to Muslims, NPR ‘very, very essential’: Rajinikanth weighs in
CAA no threat to Muslims, NPR ‘very, very essential’: Rajinikanth weighs in
Ram Temple trust to have 15 members, one seat set aside for Dalit
Ram Temple trust to have 15 members, one seat set aside for Dalit
Why Delhi is a difficult terrain for the BJP
Why Delhi is a difficult terrain for the BJP
‘Running behind excellence...’: Akhtar all praise for young Indian star
‘Running behind excellence...’: Akhtar all praise for young Indian star
The Indian artist bringing back childhood memories of the Sikhs
The Indian artist bringing back childhood memories of the Sikhs
Auto Expo 2020: Mahindra launches e-KUV100 at Rs 8.25 lakh
Auto Expo 2020: Mahindra launches e-KUV100 at Rs 8.25 lakh
Auto Expo 2020 Full Coverage: Big launches, unveilings and more
Auto Expo 2020 Full Coverage: Big launches, unveilings and more
trending topics
India vs New Zealand live scoreKareena KapoorAFCAT 2020 admit cardAnurag ThakurAishwarya RaiCBSE 12th Chemistry ExamVivad se Vishwas Bill

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech