Samsung Galaxy Buds+ India pricing revealed: Pre-booking offers, specs and more

Samsung’s new wireless earbuds, Galaxy Buds+ is now available for pre-booking in India.

tech Updated: Feb 18, 2020 15:16 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Samsung Galaxy Buds+ India pricing is out.
Samsung Galaxy Buds+ India pricing is out.(Samsung)
         

Samsung announced the pre-booking and India pricing for its Galaxy S20 series last week. Samsung’s new wireless earbuds, Galaxy Buds+ were part of the pre-booking offers but its price wasn’t revealed. The Galaxy Buds+ have now been listed on Samsung’s official website.

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ succeeds last year’s Galaxy Buds which launched with the Galaxy S10 series. In India, the Galaxy Buds+ is priced at Rs 13,990. Samsung is offering it at Rs 11,990 after a discount of Rs 2,000 as part of the pre-booking offer. The wireless earbuds are also clubbed with the Galaxy S20 series. Customers pre-booking the Galaxy S20 Ultra and S20+ can get the Galaxy Buds+ at Rs 1,999. Those going for the Galaxy S20 will get the Galaxy Buds+ at Rs 2,999.

Galaxy Buds+ comes in three colour options of blue, black and white. There isn’t any difference between the Galaxy Buds+ and Galaxy Buds in terms of design except for some minor alterations. Samsung has improved the battery life on the Galaxy Buds+ up to 11 hours. It will last for 22 hours along with the charging case, Samsung said. The company also promises 1 hour of play time on just 3 minutes of charge.

The AKG-powered wireless earbuds also come with 2-way speakers and an adaptive 3-mic system. Like the previous generation, the Galaxy Buds+ are also support wireless charging based on the Qi standard. The Galaxy Buds+ doesn’t come with ANC built-in but users can turn off ambient sound. The earbuds also have touch controls for music controls and receiving and ending calls.

