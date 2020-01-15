e-paper
Tech / Samsung Galaxy Buds+ may skip the active noise cancellation feature

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ may skip the active noise cancellation feature

Samsung will reportedly reveal the Galaxy Buds+ at its Unpacked event on February 11.

tech Updated: Jan 15, 2020 14:50 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Seoul
Samsung Galaxy Buds+ is coming soon
Samsung Galaxy Buds+ is coming soon(HT Photo)
         

Samsung’s Galaxy Buds+ which would be the next-gen wireless buds from the handset maker, are unlikely to feature active noise cancellation (ANC), but they may come with a larger battery (85mAh), which could give them a 12-hour battery life, double that of their predecessor.

Many Samsung fans believed that active noise cancellation will be a done deal for the Galaxy Buds+, particularly after Apple added the feature to the AirPods Pro. However, Samsung has decided to skip the feature for its new wireless earbuds, Sam Mobile reported on Wednesday.

It is pertinent to note that the South Korean giant has made improvements to the overall sound quality of the earbuds, but the design isn’t going to be all that different from the previous gen model. The handset maker will reportedly reveal the Galaxy Buds+ at its Unpacked event on February 11. The first model will be a year old at that point, and the Galaxy Buds+ could address a few key pain points.

