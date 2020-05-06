e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 05, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tech / Samsung Galaxy Buds+ to feature active noise cancellation: Report

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ to feature active noise cancellation: Report

According to the US Patent Office listing, the Galaxy Buds X will offer active noise cancellation and would be priced at under $150.

tech Updated: May 06, 2020 02:09 IST
Indo Asian News Service | Posted by Robin Sinha
Indo Asian News Service | Posted by Robin Sinha
Seoul
These wireless earbuds are expected to arrive with a bean-like design and provide more surface area to include better touch-sensitive controls.
These wireless earbuds are expected to arrive with a bean-like design and provide more surface area to include better touch-sensitive controls.(Samsung)
         

South Korean tech giant Samsung is reportedly working on a proper successor to the Galaxy Buds+ called Galaxy Buds X and now a new report claims that the upcoming Buds may come with active noise cancellation feature.

According to the US Patent Office listing, the Galaxy Buds X will offer active noise cancellation and would be priced at under $150 (roughly Rs 11,300).

These wireless earbuds are expected to arrive with a bean-like design and provide more surface area to include better touch-sensitive controls, 9to5Google reported.

Also read: Samsung to let customers in South Korea mix and match colours for Galaxy Buds+

They would measure 28m long and 12mm wide, and their charging case could measure 26mm, which would make this case smaller than the one on the Galaxy Buds+.

There is no possible or rumoured launch date available, but one can expect them to make an appearance alongside the Galaxy Note 20 and the Galaxy Fold 2.

Meanwhile, Samsung has also filed a new patent for next Galaxy Z Flip with triple-camera module on the back.

According to a design patent at WIPO (World Intellectual Property Office), Samsung is looking into two potential designs both of which include a triple-camera module on the back.

top news
Excise duty on petrol raised by Rs 10, diesel by Rs 13 per litre; no change in prices
Excise duty on petrol raised by Rs 10, diesel by Rs 13 per litre; no change in prices
Covid-19 lockdown in Telangana extended till May 29, says CM K Chandrashekar Rao
Covid-19 lockdown in Telangana extended till May 29, says CM K Chandrashekar Rao
Covid-19: PM Modi chairs meet to discuss progress in India’s vaccine programme
Covid-19: PM Modi chairs meet to discuss progress in India’s vaccine programme
‘Unbelievably cruel’: Omar slams extension of Mehbooba’s detention
‘Unbelievably cruel’: Omar slams extension of Mehbooba’s detention
Next wave of 400 Jaish terrorists for Kashmir could be from its Afghan camps
Next wave of 400 Jaish terrorists for Kashmir could be from its Afghan camps
‘Can’t take risks’: Kerala CM on flying back Indians without Covid-19 test
‘Can’t take risks’: Kerala CM on flying back Indians without Covid-19 test
Here’s when Apple will reveal the next major software for your iPhones
Here’s when Apple will reveal the next major software for your iPhones
Covid-19: Donald Trump says ‘have to open country’ as many US states ease curbs
Covid-19: Donald Trump says ‘have to open country’ as many US states ease curbs
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveKarnataka 1st PUC ResultCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 lockdownTelangana Covid-19 lockdownSensex TodayPetrol priceCovid-19Paatal Lok trailer

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

tech