Samsung Galaxy Buds to JBL Tune 120TWS: 5 best wireless earbuds under Rs 10,000

More and more people are switching to earbuds since they are wireless, fits easily and are generally hassle free.

Wireless earbuds available in the market are sweat and water resistant and so you need not worry about them getting damaged.

Thinking of buying wireless earbuds or gifting them to your loved ones? Here are a few options below Rs 10,000.

boAt Airdopes 311v2 True Wireless Earbuds

The earbuds by boAt comes with Bluetooth V5.0 and a multi-dimensional button with which you can activate voice assistant.

Water and sweat resistant, you can opt for it while listening to music during jogging or a workout session at the gymnasium.

The lightweight wearable comes with 3.5 hours of sound per charge and has HD audio clarity. It has in-built and 500mAh charging case. You can buy boAt Airdopes 311v2 True Wireless Earbuds from Amazon at a discounted price of Rs 2,799. The original price of the wearable is Rs 6,999.

Samsung Galaxy Buds

The weight of the Galaxy Ear Buds is mere 6 grams and it comes with 2 MIC. You can simply take the earbuds out of the box and pair it to your Galaxy devices with Bluetooth version 5.0. The earbuds comes with 58mAh lithium-ion battery, while the case comes with 252 mAh.

You can purchase Samsung Galaxy Bluetooth Ear Buds at Rs 9,749. The original price is Rs 9,999.

JBL Tune 120TWS Truly Wireless in-Ear Headphones

These earbuds have JBL’s signature Pure Bass Sound. With JBL Tune 120 TWS Truly Wireless in-Ear Headphones, you can listen to music, manage calls or workout with ease.You can use the wearable for 1 hour with a 15-minute quick charge.

Weighing 73 grams, the device has a 85mAh lithium-ion battery and Bluetooth version 4.2. It is available in black, blue, green, white, pink, yellow colours. You can buy it at Rs 6,499, while the original price is Rs 7,999.

Blaupunkt BTW01 True Wireless Earbuds

This is one of the most trendy earbuds as you can receive and end calls, play and pause music, activate Google assist and Siri by just a gentle tap. With a full charge, these ear buds let you enjoy seamless music for 6 hours.

Blaupunkt earbuds is water resistant and you need not worry enjoying music or talking to your friend when you are working out. The charging pod comes with 590mAh battery capacity.

It never pops out of your ear when you are doing any kind of physical activity. The HD sound ensures a pleasant listening experience. Blaupunkt BTW01 True Wireless HD Sound Bluetooth Earbuds with Touch Controls are priced at Rs 7,999 are now available at discounted price of Rs 4,499.

Skullcandy Push True Wireless Earbuds

The Bluetooth wireless earbuds has 12 hours of battery life and easily accessible button on each plug, to control functions. Just triple press either plug to seek help from the assistant to send a message or set a reminder.

The Skullcandy Wireless Earbuds sport the company’s FitFin ear gel design that easily tucks into your ear. The original price of the device is Rs 9,999 and it is available at a discounted price of Rs 6,999 on Amazon.

