Samsung Galaxy Buds+ will be offered for free with Galaxy S20+, S20 Ultra: Report

tech

Updated: Jan 25, 2020 13:33 IST

It’s not a new day, new Samsung Galaxy S20 leak anymore. It’s now a new day, multiple Samsung Galaxy S20 leaks. The latest leak reveals Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra along with the Galaxy Buds+ which will come free with the phones.

Samsung will reportedly offer the Galaxy Buds+ for free on pre-ordering the Galaxy S20+ or Galaxy S20 Ultra. The promo poster for this offer was tweeted by leakster Evan Blass. This offer is quite possible since Samsung always something similar for the launch of its flagship Galaxy S series. This image also gives us a good look at the Galaxy Buds+ along with the S20 phones.

Confirming past leaks and renders, Galaxy Buds+ features the same design like the first Galaxy Buds. There’s no noticeable change in the design for the Galaxy Buds Plus. Rumours also suggest the Galaxy Buds+ will come with 12-hour battery life but no active noise cancelling (ANC). Samsung is also said to price the Galaxy Buds+ twice as much as the Galaxy Buds.

Coming to the Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra, the latest photos also confirm what has been leaked about the phones. The new Galaxy S20 phones are seen with a punch-hole camera at the top centre on a dual curved display. On the Galaxy S20 the rear cameras are placed on the left corner as seen in leaks. The Galaxy S20 Ultra has a slightly different and bigger camera module. Touted to be the high-end model in the series, Galaxy S20 Ultra is expected to offer a camera configuration of 108-megapixel, 48-megapixel, 12-megapixel and ToF sensors.

Samsung’s ‘Unpacked 2020’ event is scheduled to take place on February 11. The company is expected to launch new Galaxy S20 phones, Galaxy Buds+ and Galaxy Z Flip, its second foldable phone.