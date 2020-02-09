Samsung Galaxy Buds+ wireless earbuds spotted in hands-on video

tech

Updated: Feb 09, 2020 16:52 IST

Samsung is expected to unveil next generation truly wireless earbuds at its Galaxy Unpacked 2020 event in San Francisco on February 11. Dubbed as Galaxy Buds+, Samsung’s new AirPods rival has made numerous appearances on the web ahead of the official release. With a few days left for the Samsung event, Galaxy Buds+ has made another unofficial appearance.

Leakster Roland Quandt has posted a complete hand-on video of the Galaxy Buds Plus wireless earbuds. In the hands-on video, Samsung Galaxy Buds+ is seen from all possible angles. The wearable doesn’t look very different from the predecessor in terms of design.

According to the video, Samsung’s new earbuds will feature AKG-based dual drivers. The buds will also have more number of microphones and better battery life. The video further reveals Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus will ship with a USB Type-C cable in the box. It will also have ear wings and ear tips bundles. The new box appears to have a glossier finish than the predecessor.

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ is said to come with Bluetooth 5.0 multi-device connection, three microphones, noise isolation, touch-enabled controls, and IPX2 water resistance. The device will be available in white, black, and red colour options.

According to reports, Samsung Galaxy Buds+ will be slightly more expensive, roughly $20 (Rs 1,430), than the predecessor. Samsung Galaxy Buds is currently available in India for Rs 10,000 approximately.