Feb 09, 2020
Home / Tech / Samsung Galaxy Buds+ wireless earbuds spotted in hands-on video

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ wireless earbuds spotted in hands-on video

Galaxy Buds+ will launch alongside Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Z Flip on February 11. Here’s what you need to know about the device so far.

tech Updated: Feb 09, 2020 16:52 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Samsung Galaxy Buds+ wireless earbuds will launch on February 11
Samsung Galaxy Buds+ wireless earbuds will launch on February 11(HT Photo)
         

Samsung is expected to unveil next generation truly wireless earbuds at its Galaxy Unpacked 2020 event in San Francisco on February 11. Dubbed as Galaxy Buds+, Samsung’s new AirPods rival has made numerous appearances on the web ahead of the official release. With a few days left for the Samsung event, Galaxy Buds+ has made another unofficial appearance.

Leakster Roland Quandt has posted a complete hand-on video of the Galaxy Buds Plus wireless earbuds. In the hands-on video, Samsung Galaxy Buds+ is seen from all possible angles. The wearable doesn’t look very different from the predecessor in terms of design.

According to the video, Samsung’s new earbuds will feature AKG-based dual drivers. The buds will also have more number of microphones and better battery life. The video further reveals Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus will ship with a USB Type-C cable in the box. It will also have ear wings and ear tips bundles. The new box appears to have a glossier finish than the predecessor.

 

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ is said to come with Bluetooth 5.0 multi-device connection, three microphones, noise isolation, touch-enabled controls, and IPX2 water resistance. The device will be available in white, black, and red colour options.

According to reports, Samsung Galaxy Buds+ will be slightly more expensive, roughly $20 (Rs 1,430), than the predecessor. Samsung Galaxy Buds is currently available in India for Rs 10,000 approximately.

tech