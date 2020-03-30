Samsung Galaxy Chromebook to go on sale in the US on April 6

tech

Updated: Mar 30, 2020 14:58 IST

Samsung will start selling its Galaxy Chromebook in the US from April 6. The laptop is priced at $999 (Rs 75,270 approximately). Customers in the US can purchase the Galaxy Chromebook from the company’s official store or Best Buy. Samsung Galaxy Chromebook comes in Mercury Gray and Fiesta Red colour options.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook comes with a 2-in-1 form factor with a 360-degree hinge. Featuring aluminium body, it is 9.9mm slim. It has a 13.3-inch 4K OLED display. It’s powered by the latest Intel 10th gen processor with up to 8GB LPDDR3 RAM and 256GB SSD storage.

Samsung had also introduced a 16GB model of the Chromebook. The Verge reports the company have killed those models.

Samsung’s premium Chromebook has an Ambient EQ to help correct white balance and colour temperature. You can also use Samsung’s stylus S Pen on the touchscreen. The S Pen is houses on the chassis of the PC. The laptop also has a fingerprint sensor.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook comes with one microSD card slot, 3.5mm headphone jack, and two USB Type-C ports. The laptop is powered by a 47.9Wh battery which is said to deliver over 8 hours of back up.

The laptop also has an 8-megapixel front-facing camera and 1-megapixel web camera. Samsung’s premium Chromebook supports the latest Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0. The device also has two speakers.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook will compete with Asus Chromebook Flip C434 which is priced at $599 (Rs 45,000 approximately). There are also several Windows-based ultrabooks in the market.