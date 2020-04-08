Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 could come with 256GB storage option, lower starting price

tech

Samsung is expected to launch the successor of its Galaxy Fold foldable smartphone later this year. Dubbed as Galaxy Fold 2, the next foldable phone is said to come with some big design changes along with incremental specs upgrade. According to a new report, Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 will be available in a 256GB storage model with a lower price tag.

Sammobile reports Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 will be available at a much lower starting price. It’s worth noting that Samsung’s Galaxy Fold was the company’s most expensive phone ever. The company advertised the phone as a “luxury device.” With Motorola Razr and Samsung’s own Galaxy Z Flip launching at lower price points, the more affordable Galaxy Fold 2 makes more sense.

According to the website, Samsung will launch as many as two storage variants of Galaxy Fold – 256GB and 512GB.

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 is said to launch with some big design changes. This includes a larger cover display than the 4.6-inch on the current model. The foldable phone is expected to come with Galaxy S20 Plus’ camera capabilities.

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 will reportedly launch in the third quarter of this year. The phone could very well debut alongside the Galaxy Note 20 which is also due to launch later this year.