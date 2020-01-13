e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 13, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Jan 13, 2020
Home / Tech / Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 foldable phone could launch as ‘Galaxy Z Flip’

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 foldable phone could launch as ‘Galaxy Z Flip’

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 or Galaxy Z Flip has been tipped to sport a clamshell design, which is radically different from the Galaxy Fold that was launched last year.

tech Updated: Jan 13, 2020 10:56 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Samsung will launch Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Fold 2 on February 11, 2020.
Samsung will launch Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Fold 2 on February 11, 2020.(Samsung)
         

Samsung is all set to launch its next generation Galaxy S20 series smartphones and Galaxy Fold 2 smartphones on February 11. Ahead of the launch, reports have revealed that Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Fold 2 bear the codename Hubble and Bloom, respectively, within the company. Now, a new report says that Samsung will not be using ‘Fold 2’ moniker for its upcoming foldable screen smartphone.

So, what will Galaxy Fold 2 be called?

Well, Ice Universe, the tipster who has a fairly decent track record in predicting details about Samsung smartphones, believes that the upcoming Galaxy Fold 2 will be called Galaxy Z Flip. The tipster also shared a poster of the company’s upcoming foldable screen smartphone on Twitter.

 

It is worth noting that, Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 or Galaxy Z Flip has long been tipped to sport a clamshell design with a screen at the back of the flip cover to check notifications. So, it makes sense for the company to ditch the Galaxy Fold moniker in favour of ‘Galaxy Z Flip’ naming, which is closer to the design of the company’s upcoming foldable screen smartphone.

Separately, new images of Galaxy S20 Plus, which will launch alongside Galaxy Z Flip in February, have leaked online. These images show the smartphone sporting a quad rear camera setup along with a punch hole camera display with the selfie camera being placed in the middle of the display. The front camera in Galaxy S10, on the other hand, is placed on the right side of the screen.

ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus images leaked online, confirms the name, quad rear camera setup

The images show a 5G variant of the Galaxy S20 Plus smartphone. It is possible that Samsung unveils a regular variant of the phone alongside its 5G variant.

tags
top news
After Mamata, Mayawati says no to today’s Opposition meet over CAA
After Mamata, Mayawati says no to today’s Opposition meet over CAA
Ahead of oppn meet over CAA, Chidambaram’s ‘only way out for PM’ suggestion
Ahead of oppn meet over CAA, Chidambaram’s ‘only way out for PM’ suggestion
Tihar conducts mock-hanging with new ropes, sandbags for Dec 16 convicts
Tihar conducts mock-hanging with new ropes, sandbags for Dec 16 convicts
Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji outpaces Deepika’s Chhapaak in opening weekend BO
Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji outpaces Deepika’s Chhapaak in opening weekend BO
India’s predicted XI for 1st ODI: Jadhav out, Kohli to take big call
India’s predicted XI for 1st ODI: Jadhav out, Kohli to take big call
Wanted: Girlfriend to fly to the Moon with Japanese billionaire
Wanted: Girlfriend to fly to the Moon with Japanese billionaire
Samsung to launch a new foldable phone soon, and it’s not called Fold 2
Samsung to launch a new foldable phone soon, and it’s not called Fold 2
‘Leave the past behind’: JNU VC’s message amid violence, fee hike protests
‘Leave the past behind’: JNU VC’s message amid violence, fee hike protests
trending topics
Tihar jailP ChidambaramDelhi Election 2020JNU violenceHaryana board exam 2020Lohri 2020Makar Sankranti 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech