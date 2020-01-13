Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 foldable phone could launch as ‘Galaxy Z Flip’

tech

Samsung is all set to launch its next generation Galaxy S20 series smartphones and Galaxy Fold 2 smartphones on February 11. Ahead of the launch, reports have revealed that Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Fold 2 bear the codename Hubble and Bloom, respectively, within the company. Now, a new report says that Samsung will not be using ‘Fold 2’ moniker for its upcoming foldable screen smartphone.

So, what will Galaxy Fold 2 be called?

Well, Ice Universe, the tipster who has a fairly decent track record in predicting details about Samsung smartphones, believes that the upcoming Galaxy Fold 2 will be called Galaxy Z Flip. The tipster also shared a poster of the company’s upcoming foldable screen smartphone on Twitter.

It is worth noting that, Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 or Galaxy Z Flip has long been tipped to sport a clamshell design with a screen at the back of the flip cover to check notifications. So, it makes sense for the company to ditch the Galaxy Fold moniker in favour of ‘Galaxy Z Flip’ naming, which is closer to the design of the company’s upcoming foldable screen smartphone.

Separately, new images of Galaxy S20 Plus, which will launch alongside Galaxy Z Flip in February, have leaked online. These images show the smartphone sporting a quad rear camera setup along with a punch hole camera display with the selfie camera being placed in the middle of the display. The front camera in Galaxy S10, on the other hand, is placed on the right side of the screen.

The images show a 5G variant of the Galaxy S20 Plus smartphone. It is possible that Samsung unveils a regular variant of the phone alongside its 5G variant.