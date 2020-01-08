e-paper
Home / Tech / Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 likely to come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 likely to come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 is expected to come with clampshell design that opens to a 7.3-inch display. It is likely to sport a 10-megapixel camera in the front.

tech Updated: Jan 08, 2020 09:00 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Samsung is expected to launch Galaxy Fold 2 on February 11, 2020.
Samsung is expected to launch Galaxy Fold 2 on February 11, 2020.(Samsung)
         

Samsung will launch its next generation flagship devices at its Galaxy Unpacked event in San Francisco on February 11, 2020. At the event, the company will unveil the successor to its Galaxy S11 series smartphones, which is likely to be called Galaxy S20. In addition to Galaxy S20, the company is expected to launch its next generation foldable screen smartphone -- Galaxy Fold 2. Ahead of the launch, the Internet is buzzing with details about the upcoming Galaxy Fold 2. Now, a new report sheds light on the processor that will be powering the device.

According to a report by My Smart Price, Galaxy Fold 2 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, instead of the new Snapdragon 865 chipset that is likely to be powering the Galaxy S20 series smartphones.

The report speculates that the reason why the company would launch Galaxy Fold 2 with a year-old chipset is the time duration of development. The phone must have been in development for at least six months when Qualcomm introduced its Snapdragon 865 chipset. Samsung could have replaced the Snapdragon 855 SoC with the Snapdragon 865 processor. But that would have required the company to make internal changes, which could have possibly delayed the launch.

If the report is true, using an older chipset would also benefit the potential buyers as it would bring down the price of the device.

ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 to feature super fast charging

Apart from sharing details about Galaxy Fold 2’s processor, the report also stated that the upcoming foldable screen smartphone will feature a 10-megapixel camera in the front and that it will use the same image sensor that is available in the Galaxy Note 10.

Other reports reveal that the phone will come with a clampshell design that opens to a 7.3-inch display. The phone is also expected to feature a slimmer build compared to last year’s Galaxy Fold smartphone and feature support for 45W super fast charging.

