e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 19, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Tech / Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 may come with a new form of S Pen

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 may come with a new form of S Pen

Samsung is reportedly preparing to launch the second-generation Galaxy Fold device in July this year and now a new report claims that the upcoming device will come with a new form of S Pen.

tech Updated: Feb 19, 2020 16:12 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Seoul
Samsung is reportedly preparing to launch the second-generation Galaxy Fold device in July this year and now a new report claims that the upcoming device will come with a new form of S Pen.
Samsung is reportedly preparing to launch the second-generation Galaxy Fold device in July this year and now a new report claims that the upcoming device will come with a new form of S Pen.(AP)
         

Samsung is reportedly preparing to launch the second-generation Galaxy Fold device in July this year and now a new report claims that the upcoming device will come with a new form of S Pen.

The Fold 2 will be the successor of the company’s first foldable device, the Galaxy Fold and a new report by Korean news outlet AjuNews, claims that the Galaxy Fold 2’s codename is Champ.

Galaxy Fold 2 will reportedly open up to a 7.7-inch display, which is more than an inch bigger than the Galaxy Note10+ and would use an “Infinity-V” display which has a small, triangular notch.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Fold 2: May get under-screen camera, Galaxy Z Flip-like display

Fold 2 is also expected to feature the same camera setup as the Galaxy S20 Plus- 12MP main, 64MP telephoto, 12MP ultrawide, a 3D ToF sensor and a VGA time-of-flight sensor.

The upcoming device may also support 3x Hybrid Optic Zoom as well as up to 30x Super Resolution Zoom, just like the Galaxy S20+.

Meanwhile, the phone is also rumoured to bring some new hardware such as an under-screen selfie camera.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip to be followed by Galaxy Fold 2, rumoured to launch in Q2

tags
top news
In first meeting after poll sweep, Kejriwal discusses Delhi’s development with Shah
In first meeting after poll sweep, Kejriwal discusses Delhi’s development with Shah
‘Like you, others too have rights’: Mediators for Shaheen Bagh tell protesters
‘Like you, others too have rights’: Mediators for Shaheen Bagh tell protesters
‘Can the minister come?’: SC asks for Gadkari’s views on electric vehicles
‘Can the minister come?’: SC asks for Gadkari’s views on electric vehicles
‘Dear opponents of CAA’: Karnataka BJP throws a challenge
‘Dear opponents of CAA’: Karnataka BJP throws a challenge
In Prez Trump’s remarks on India visit, a hint about the ‘big trade deal’
In Prez Trump’s remarks on India visit, a hint about the ‘big trade deal’
Sourav Ganguly reacts to world’s largest cricket stadium in Motera
Sourav Ganguly reacts to world’s largest cricket stadium in Motera
2020 Hyundai Creta SUV to launch on March 17, interior details out
2020 Hyundai Creta SUV to launch on March 17, interior details out
‘Don’t trust’, ‘US poll campaign’, ‘protest’: Opposition on Trump’s India trip
‘Don’t trust’, ‘US poll campaign’, ‘protest’: Opposition on Trump’s India trip
trending topics
Dawood IbrahimDeepika PadukoneUP Budget 2020RSMSSB Patwari RecruitmentMumbai Chemical Factory FireRajnath SinghVirat KohliSachin TendulkarUPPSC PCS prelims Result

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech