Home / Tech / Samsung Galaxy Fold 2: May get under-screen camera, Galaxy Z Flip-like display

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2: May get under-screen camera, Galaxy Z Flip-like display

The rumoured Galaxy Fold 2 could have an ‘under panel camera sensor’, which will be a major upgrade over the notch-laden Galaxy Fold that also took a lot of screen estate.

tech Updated: Feb 18, 2020 11:59 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
An attendee holds a Samsung Galaxy Fold mobile device during an unveiling event in New York, U.S.
An attendee holds a Samsung Galaxy Fold mobile device during an unveiling event in New York, U.S.(Bloomberg)
         

Samsung’s first ever foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Fold, may have faced a rocky start last year but this time the firm plans to bring a more refined version of the handset, learning from last year’s mistakes. We are talking about the ‘Galaxy Fold 2’ smartphone that has been rumoured for days. While the ‘learning’ part is something we can definitely expect, on the ‘improvement’ area we now hear that there could be an under-screen camera at the front. This piece of news comes from a news report and the CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC), Ross Young on Twitter.

As mentioned by both the report and Young, the rumoured Galaxy Fold 2 could have an ‘under panel camera sensor’, which will be a major upgrade over the notch-laden Galaxy Fold that also took a lot of screen estate. This might be a task for Samsung as it has never made any smartphone that has an under-screen camera. Sure it has a punch hole display in the Galaxy Z Flip but since this is for the first time ever by Samsung, there has to be less room for errors. 

In addition to the under-screen camera, the Galaxy Fold 2 is expected to feature a 7.7-inch screen, which will likely be when unfolded. For reference, the Galaxy Fold screen measures 7.3-inches diagonally when unfolded. On the outer side has a 4.6-inch display. In further tweets, Young adds that Galaxy Fold 2 ‘May or may not have UTG’ and that the firm would have to boost UTG production in Vietnam for it to be included. For those unaware, UTG means ‘Ultra Thin Glass’, a tech found in the display of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip. The glass is under a thin sheet of plastic.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip’s glass screen is not actual glass, reveals durability test

We believe it will take Samsung quite some time to bring the Galaxy Fold 2, if only it exists as it has just unveiled the Galaxy Z Flip, which is yet to go on sale in most parts of the world.

