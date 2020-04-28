Samsung Galaxy Fold 2: New leak reveals price, camera specs, and more

tech

Updated: Apr 28, 2020 11:13 IST

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 has been leaked once again. This time around the new leak claims to have information about the launch, price, and key specifications. Let’s break it down.

According to Twitter user Ross Yong, who previously leaked about Fold 2’s stylus support and 120Hz refresh rate, the foldable phone will sport as many as three cameras on the back panel, same number of sensors as the predecessor. The new model, however, will offer an upgraded setup – 64-megapixel, 16-megapixel, and 12-megapixel. The Galaxy Fold 2 is also rumoured to feature dual OIS.

As Sammobile notes, the new leak contradicts speculations that Galaxy Fold 2 will share Galaxy S20 Ultra’s camera specifications. It now appears it will be similar or on par with Galaxy S20 and S20+ models.

The leakster has also hinted at the pricing of the Galaxy Fold 2. The next generation foldable phone is said to be at least $100 cheaper than the predecessor. This is in line with the recent spate of rumours that Samsung will offer the Galaxy Fold 2 at a much lower price than the predecessor to propel the sales. Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip has also done well due to lower price tags.

More Galaxy Fold 2 Leaks:

Camera - The main camera consists of a triple camera configuration with 12MP/16MP/64MP lenses with dual optical image stabilization vs. last year at 12/12/16MPs. — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) April 27, 2020

Samsung had advertised the Galaxy Fold as a luxury device as it was priced around $2000 (Rs 1.5 lakh in India). The lower price tag for the Galaxy Fold 2 may be due to the disrupted economies following the Covid-19 pandemic.

Summing up the rumours and leaks so far, Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 will launch later this year alongside the Galaxy Note series. The phone will have S-Pen stylus support. Some of the upgrades expected on the phone include a larger secondary display, lower storage option (256GB), and 7.59-inch display with 120Hz refresh rate.