Samsung Galaxy Fold 2: New reports suggest a big change in next foldable phone’s screen

Updated: Dec 25, 2019 16:13 IST

Samsung had a rocky start with the Galaxy Fold, its first-ever foldable phone. The smartphone was delayed for months after the early units suffered critical design and display issues. And it looks like Samsung is taking no chance with the second iteration of its foldable phone, dubbed the Galaxy Fold 2.

According to the leakster Ice Universe, Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 will come with an “ultra-thin glass cover”. The new material will replace the plastic material used in the original Galaxy Fold. The leakster claims that the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 will offer a flatter display and have lesser wrinkles.

The leak is in line with the recent reports that had also hinted at glass material on the next generation foldable phone. Samsung recently applied for trademarks in Europe for “Samsung Ultra Thin Glass”.

It can be confirmed that the Galaxy Fold2 leaked not long ago will use an ultra-thin glass cover for the first time in the world, replacing plastic materials. The screen looks flatter and has less wrinkles. In fact, this is the correct cover material for foldable phones. pic.twitter.com/BS73BCsA4N — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) December 24, 2019

If true, this will mark a big shift in how the foldable phones are made in the future. While the current plastic material allows flexibility, quality and longevity have often been criticised for users and experts.

Samsung, however, isn’t alone in the efforts to get glass on the foldable phones. Smartphone glass maker Corning has already confirmed it was working on flexible glass. The company disclosed it was developing flexible glass that’s roughly 0.1mm thick and can be bent to a 5mm radius. Corning, however, admitted the solution wasn’t perfect, yet.

“The back of the problem we’re trying to break, the technical challenge is, can you keep those tight 3- to 5-millimeter bend radii and also increase the damage resistance of the glass,” Corning’s Senior Vice President and General Manager John Bayne told the Wire earlier this year.

“That’s the trajectory we’re on.”

As far as Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 goes, the company has already disclosed a new clamshell design for the foldable phone. The design is quite similar to what Motorola has embraced for its Moto Razr 2019 foldable phone. According to reports, Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 will not cost over $1,000.