e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 25, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Dec 25, 2019
Home / Tech / Samsung Galaxy Fold 2: New reports suggest a big change in next foldable phone’s screen

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2: New reports suggest a big change in next foldable phone’s screen

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 is expected to be unveiled early next year. The new report reveals a big upgrade in the screen design of the next generation foldable phone.

tech Updated: Dec 25, 2019 16:13 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindusatn Times
Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 is coming soon
Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 is coming soon(Samsung )
         

Samsung had a rocky start with the Galaxy Fold, its first-ever foldable phone. The smartphone was delayed for months after the early units suffered critical design and display issues. And it looks like Samsung is taking no chance with the second iteration of its foldable phone, dubbed the Galaxy Fold 2.

According to the leakster Ice Universe, Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 will come with an “ultra-thin glass cover”. The new material will replace the plastic material used in the original Galaxy Fold. The leakster claims that the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 will offer a flatter display and have lesser wrinkles.

The leak is in line with the recent reports that had also hinted at glass material on the next generation foldable phone. Samsung recently applied for trademarks in Europe for “Samsung Ultra Thin Glass”. 

If true, this will mark a big shift in how the foldable phones are made in the future. While the current plastic material allows flexibility, quality and longevity have often been criticised for users and experts.

WATCH: First look at Samsung Galaxy Fold foldable phone 

Samsung, however, isn’t alone in the efforts to get glass on the foldable phones. Smartphone glass maker Corning has already confirmed it was working on flexible glass. The company disclosed it was developing flexible glass that’s roughly 0.1mm thick and can be bent to a 5mm radius. Corning, however, admitted the solution wasn’t perfect, yet.

“The back of the problem we’re trying to break, the technical challenge is, can you keep those tight 3- to 5-millimeter bend radii and also increase the damage resistance of the glass,” Corning’s Senior Vice President and General Manager John Bayne told the Wire earlier this year.

“That’s the trajectory we’re on.”

As far as Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 goes, the company has already disclosed a new clamshell design for the foldable phone. The design is quite similar to what Motorola has embraced for its Moto Razr 2019 foldable phone. According to reports, Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 will not cost over $1,000.

tags
top news
‘Introspect if what you did was right’: PM Modi to anti-CAA protesters
‘Introspect if what you did was right’: PM Modi to anti-CAA protesters
Pawar taught us how to form govt with less seats, says Uddhav Thackeray
Pawar taught us how to form govt with less seats, says Uddhav Thackeray
BSY backpedals on compensation to families of 2 killed in CAA protest
BSY backpedals on compensation to families of 2 killed in CAA protest
Sachin Tendulkar’s security downgraded, Aaditya Thackeray’s upgraded to ‘Z’
Sachin Tendulkar’s security downgraded, Aaditya Thackeray’s upgraded to ‘Z’
‘Bloody obsession’, bloody good fast bowlers, and those 30 minutes
‘Bloody obsession’, bloody good fast bowlers, and those 30 minutes
Trump says it was an ‘honour’ to appear in ‘Home Alone 2’
Trump says it was an ‘honour’ to appear in ‘Home Alone 2’
Galaxy Fold 2: Expect a big design change in the next foldable phone
Galaxy Fold 2: Expect a big design change in the next foldable phone
Watch: Indian diaspora in US holds rally backing Citizenship Amendment Act
Watch: Indian diaspora in US holds rally backing Citizenship Amendment Act
trending topics
CAA protestNational Population RegisterICC Test RankingsGPAT 2020 admit cardAssam Police RecruitmentBCCIToTok

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech