Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 to feature super fast charging

tech

Updated: Jan 06, 2020 16:00 IST

Samsung could launch the Galaxy Fold 2 along with the Galaxy S11 series at its “Unpacked 2020” event on February 11. Samsung’s next-generation foldable smartphone will feature a clamshell design like the Moto Razr 2019. The foldable phone will most likely support fast charging as well.

According to an APK teardown of Samsung’s latest software update by xdadevelopers, the Galaxy Fold 2 will support super fast charging. The report suggests Galaxy Fold 2 will support up to a maximum of 45W and a minimum of 25W fast charging. Galaxy Fold 2 will house two batteries with one expected to house 900mAh capacity. There’s no word on the bigger battery capacity of Galaxy Fold 2.

As for the design of Galaxy Fold 2, there have been multiple leaks revealing a clamshell foldable phone. Galaxy Fold 2 will be considerably smaller as compared to the Galaxy Fold which opens up to a 7.3-inch display. Galaxy Fold 2 when unfolded looks much like the Galaxy Note 10 but with a slimmer build. The smartphone also has a punch-hole camera placed at the centre like the Galaxy Note 10.

Galaxy Fold 2 is also seen running One UI which will most likely be customized. Samsung is said to use “ultra-thin glass cover” and not plastic for the Galaxy Fold 2’s display. This would lead to lesser creases on the Galaxy Fold 2 which was one major issue of the Galaxy Fold. When folded, the Galaxy Fold 2 collapses to a tiny and thick form. The front panel has a small display and dual selfie cameras.