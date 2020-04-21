Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 to get a bigger, better display than the predecessor

Updated: Apr 21, 2020 10:24 IST

Samsung is expected to launch a Galaxy Fold successor later this year. Dubbed as Galaxy Fold 2, a lot of details of the foldable phone have already leaked online. The latest rumour says Galaxy Fold 2 will come with some major improvements in the display department. There will also be support for S-Pen, which has remained exclusive to Samsung’s Galaxy Note series.

According to reports, Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 will have a 7.59-inch display (when opened) with 2213x1689 resolution. The display is said to come with 120Hz refresh rate. If true, this will make the new Fold slightly bigger than the predecessor. A 120Hz refresh rate is also a big upgrade.

Apart from the stylus support, Galaxy Fold 2 is said to come with Ultra Thin Glass (UTG), which debuted on Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip foldable phone. The screen will also house a punch-hole camera.

Galaxy Fold 2 leak - Front Display

•Size: 6.23"

•Resolution: 2267 x 819

•Refresh Rate: 60Hz

•Backplane Technology – LTPS

•Notch/Hole/UPC – Hole#Samsung #GalaxyFold #foldable — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) April 20, 2020

The secondary screen is also expected to be slightly bigger than the predecessor. The phone is said to have a 6.23-inch display with 60Hz panel.

According to older rumours, Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 will come with a 256GB storage and may start at much lower price than the predecessor. We can safely predict the latest Exynos or Qualcomm chip on the Fold 2. Reports suggest the phone will have Galaxy S20’s camera capabilities.

Galaxy Fold 2 is expected to launch alongside Galaxy Note 20 later this year.