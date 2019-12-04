e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 04, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Dec 04, 2019

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 to sport Motorola Razr-like clamshell design, won’t be priced above $1,000: Report

Samsung will reportedly embrace clamshell design for its next generation Galaxy Fold foldable phone.

tech Updated: Dec 04, 2019 18:25 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 to launch soon
Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 to launch soon(Samsung )
         

Samsung had a rocky start with its first foldable phone, Galaxy Fold. The commercial launch was delayed by over six months after early units suffered critical design and display issues. The company is now gearing up to launch a brand new foldable phone, dubbed as Galaxy Fold 2.

According to a new report, Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 will not be priced over $1,000. Note that the original Galaxy Fold launched in India for Rs 1,64,999. The next-gen Galaxy Fold is said to be priced around $840 (Rs 60,000 approximately) in South Korea.

The report also says Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 will come with a clamshell design. It’s not surprising considering Samsung introduced the clamshell design at its recent Developer Conference. The concept image shown by Samsung revealed a phone running a custom OneUI and foldable display punch-hole camera on the top.

The clamshell design appears to be the way forward for the foldable phones in the future. Motorola just recently showcased Moto Razr foldable phone with a flip foldable design. The phone, which is already available for registration in India, is priced at $1,499. The phone comes with features such as a 6.2-inch pOLED foldable display (fully opened), a 2.7-inch cover display, 16-megapixel rear camera, and Snapdragon 710 processor.

Xiaomi is also working on a similar clamshell design for its foldable phone. The Xiaomi phone, as seen in the patent filings, has a smaller rectangular cover screen and dual rear cameras when folded. On the inside, the Xiaomi foldable phone has a thicker bezel on the top when unfolded.

tags
top news
18 Indians feared killed in gas tanker blast at factory in Sudan’s Khartoum
18 Indians feared killed in gas tanker blast at factory in Sudan’s Khartoum
Telangana vet rape-murder case to be heard by fast-track court
Telangana vet rape-murder case to be heard by fast-track court
UP law student who accused Chinmayanand of rape gets bail in extortion case
UP law student who accused Chinmayanand of rape gets bail in extortion case
Ian Bishop identifies two young fast bowlers as future prospects for India
Ian Bishop identifies two young fast bowlers as future prospects for India
Exclusive: Ranveer Singh debuts first look of Jayeshbhai Jordaar
Exclusive: Ranveer Singh debuts first look of Jayeshbhai Jordaar
‘There’s evidence’: Gadkari reacts on Chidambaram’s bail, recalls false cases
‘There’s evidence’: Gadkari reacts on Chidambaram’s bail, recalls false cases
WhatsApp drops a new hint about long-awaited Dark Mode feature
WhatsApp drops a new hint about long-awaited Dark Mode feature
Cong alleges govt tough on Pak but soft on China, Rajnath Singh responds
Cong alleges govt tough on Pak but soft on China, Rajnath Singh responds
trending topics
HTLS 2019SSC 2019INX Media caseBCCIIncome taxP ChidambaramJayeshbhai Jordaar First LookChandrayaan 2Delhi Assembly sessionChinmayanand

don't miss

latest news

India News

tech