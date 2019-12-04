Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 to sport Motorola Razr-like clamshell design, won’t be priced above $1,000: Report

tech

Updated: Dec 04, 2019 18:25 IST

Samsung had a rocky start with its first foldable phone, Galaxy Fold. The commercial launch was delayed by over six months after early units suffered critical design and display issues. The company is now gearing up to launch a brand new foldable phone, dubbed as Galaxy Fold 2.

According to a new report, Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 will not be priced over $1,000. Note that the original Galaxy Fold launched in India for Rs 1,64,999. The next-gen Galaxy Fold is said to be priced around $840 (Rs 60,000 approximately) in South Korea.

The report also says Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 will come with a clamshell design. It’s not surprising considering Samsung introduced the clamshell design at its recent Developer Conference. The concept image shown by Samsung revealed a phone running a custom OneUI and foldable display punch-hole camera on the top.

The clamshell design appears to be the way forward for the foldable phones in the future. Motorola just recently showcased Moto Razr foldable phone with a flip foldable design. The phone, which is already available for registration in India, is priced at $1,499. The phone comes with features such as a 6.2-inch pOLED foldable display (fully opened), a 2.7-inch cover display, 16-megapixel rear camera, and Snapdragon 710 processor.

Xiaomi is also working on a similar clamshell design for its foldable phone. The Xiaomi phone, as seen in the patent filings, has a smaller rectangular cover screen and dual rear cameras when folded. On the inside, the Xiaomi foldable phone has a thicker bezel on the top when unfolded.