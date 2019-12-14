e-paper
Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 to use UTG display: Report

The UTG is expected to be found in Galaxy Fold 2 handset is said to be thinner than 100 microns or even 30 microns.

The Samsung Galaxy Fold smartphone is seen during a media preview event in London, Tuesday April 16, 2019.
Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 is expected to feature an Ultra Thin Glass (UTG) display panel, which would fix some of the issues the original Fold had, namely the durability.

The UTG is expected to be found in Galaxy Fold 2 handset is said to be thinner than 100 microns or even 30 microns.

The company has submitted three trademark applications for the name “Ultra Thin Glass” with the EUIPO (European Union Intellectual Property Office) on December 9. The names are Samsung Ultra Thin Glass, Samsung UTG and UTG, LetsGoDigital reported recently.

South Korean tech giant is expected to launch its another foldable smartphone at the MWC in Barcelona by the end of February and may cost around $1,000.

This price would be interesting and make the foldable device available to all users.

The current Galaxy Fold handset is priced at nearly $2,000 which is not an amount most people are willing to pay and is not accessible to a larger segment of the population.

The company is planning to use a cheaper design for bringing down its price with just 256GB of internal storage, half of what the current Galaxy Fold offers at 512GB.

