Home / Tech / Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 unofficial renders imagine the foldable phone with refined design

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 unofficial renders imagine the foldable phone with refined design

Artist Waqar Khan in partnership with German tech blog WindowsUnited has produced renders of what’s dubbed to be the Galaxy Fold 2.

tech Updated: Mar 27, 2020 14:18 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 it has a single punch-hole camera as seen in the recent flagship Samsung smartphones such as Galaxy S20.
Samsung’s first foldable phone ‘Galaxy Fold’ had a rocky start as early units faced major design and display issues. While Galaxy Fold eventually launched, the company made a big change to the design with Z Flip which came with flip style clamshell form factor. For the Galaxy Fold successor, Samsung may make further design changes, at least that’s what the new unofficial renders say.

Artist Waqar Khan in partnership with German tech blog WindowsUnited has produced renders of what’s dubbed to be the Galaxy Fold 2. These unofficial images show the Galaxy Fold 2 with a refined design though not very different from the original one.

As seen in the photos, Galaxy Fold 2 has bigger secondary display with a notch. On the inside, it has a single punch-hole camera as seen in the recent flagship Samsung smartphones such as Galaxy S20.

 

Another thing Khan’s render imagine is the non-existence of gap when the smartphone is folded. According to GSMArena, this is possible as the company managed to achieve this to some extent on the Galaxy Z Flip. In one of the renders, Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 is also seen with the stylus support.

WindowsUnited suggests Samsung’s next gen Galaxy Fold may have some specs borrowed from the Galaxy S20 Ultra. This includes the much talked about 108-megapixel camera.

Note that the unofficial renders don’t necessarily replicate the final product.

