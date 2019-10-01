Samsung Galaxy Fold foldable phone launched in India, costs more than Rs 1.5 lakh

tech

Samsung’s first foldable phone ‘Galaxy Fold’ finally makes its way to India. As expected, the Galaxy Fold carries a price tag of Rs 1,64,999 making it the most expensive smartphone in India.

Samsung Galaxy Fold pre-bookings start on October 11 and the phone will be delivered on October 20. Interested consumers can pre-book the Galaxy Fold from Samsung’s official website and offline partner channels.

Samsung had first unveiled its foldable phone earlier this year in February. Galaxy Fold was first scheduled to go on sale in April but plans were scraped due to faulty reviewer units of the device. The Galaxy Fold’s display started cracking quite easily within just a few hours of use. Samsung said it reworked on the Galaxy Fold by adding protection caps on top and bottom of the hinge. The display now has additional metal layers underneath it making it stronger. There will be less space between the hinge and the body of the phone too.

Samsung Galaxy Fold specifications

Samsung Galaxy Fold features a 4.6-inch HD+ Super AMOLED display on the exterior. When unfolded, the Galaxy Fold opens up to a 7.3-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED display. Under the hood, the Galaxy Fold runs on a 7nm processor coupled with 12GB of RAM.

For photography, Galaxy Fold houses six cameras in total. On the outside it has a 16-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, 12-megapixel wide-angle lens and 12-megapixel telephoto lens. Inside, the Galaxy Fold uses a 10-megapixel and 8-megapixel camera. There’s another 10-megapixel camera on the cover of the phone. On the software front, Galaxy Fold runs a customized Android-based OneUI for foldable phones. It is fuelled by a 4,380mAh battery.

